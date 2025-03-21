Open Extended Reactions

Some Kentucky Wildcats fans driving to Milwaukee for the team's first-round men's NCAA tournament game against Troy will make the trip courtesy of the team's head coach, Mark Pope.

Earlier this week, Pope issued a rallying cry to Kentucky's fan base to get to Milwaukee -- and offered his support for any fans looking to make the trip.

"I'm going to say something I'm going to regret, but it's only a seven-hour drive," Pope said on his radio show Monday. "If anybody's having trouble with gas money, hit me up."

And now Pope is following through with his promise. Ahead of the Wildcats' game Friday, emails were posted confirming people contacted Pope's staff about the coach covering gas money for the trip.

A university representative confirmed to ESPN that Pope's staff had contacted a select number of fans, and indeed will be compensating them for their gas fees.

In his pregame media availability, Pope was vague about what the final bill will be for his promise, but insinuated it will be more than when he bought ice cream for all Wildcats fans who stayed after Kentucky's November win over Georgia State.

"I'm on purpose not keeping count," Pope said of the gas requests Thursday. "Because I want to reduce my stress level before tournament play. But, yeah, that was not the smartest thing I've ever done."

Kentucky's representative further clarified that Pope's offer of Milwaukee gas money aid is no longer open.