Open Extended Reactions

Mike Bibby, a 14-year NBA veteran and former Sacramento Kings star, has agreed on a deal to become the next men's basketball head coach of Sacramento State, sources told ESPN Monday.

Bibby's agent, Tyler Glass of CSE Talent, negotiated the agreement with school officials in recent days. The university is slated to open a new basketball facility on campus next fall. Sac State president Luke Wood, an alum and the youngest president ever appointed in the California State University system, has been aggressive in his approach with the athletics programs -- and the hiring of Bibby continues that.

Bibby previously spent six years as a coach at Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, Arizona -- where he played on the school's first state championship team as a student in 1996 and then spent two seasons at the University of Arizona. He led Arizona to the 1997 NCAA championship title as a freshman.

Bibby was drafted by the Vancouver Grizzlies the next year. Bibby played for several teams over his NBA career from 1998-2012, averaging 14.7 points, 5.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 1,001 games. His most successful NBA stint came with the Kings from 2001-08 -- which included one Western Conference Finals berth, two West semifinals runs, and averages of 17.6 points, 5.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 476 regular-season games.

As high school coach, Bibby guided Shadow Mountain to four consecutive state championships, winning a total of five over his six-year run (2013-19).