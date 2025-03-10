Men's college basketball coaching changes for 2025-26

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 men's college basketball season tipped in November with two interim head coaches: at Virginia, following Tony Bennett's unexpected retirement, and at South Florida, following Amir Abdur-Rahim's unexpected death. The coaching carousel began spinning then, with more teams joining -- or set to join at the end of the season. Among the biggest of those jobs: Miami, Florida State, Indiana and Utah. Duke assistant Jai Lucas has been tapped to take over the Hurricanes once the regular season ends, while Dallas Mavericks assistant Alex Jensen will become the Utes' new head coach.

We're officially in the portion of the season when things kick into gear. Names and speculation have already begun flying.

ESPN will be tracking all of the coaching firing and hiring moves in the men's game for the 2025-26 season in one complete list below.

* denotes interim coaches

Last updated: March 10, 2025