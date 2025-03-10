Men's college basketball coaching changes for 2025-26

The 2024-25 men's college basketball season tipped in November with two interim head coaches: at Virginia, following Tony Bennett's unexpected retirement, and at South Florida, following Amir Abdur-Rahim's unexpected death. The coaching carousel began spinning then, with more teams joining -- or set to join at the end of the season. Among the biggest of those jobs: Miami, Florida State, Indiana and Utah. Duke assistant Jai Lucas has been tapped to take over the Hurricanes once the regular season ends, while Dallas Mavericks assistant Alex Jensen will become the Utes' new head coach.
We're officially in the portion of the season when things kick into gear. Names and speculation have already begun flying.
ESPN will be tracking all of the coaching firing and hiring moves in the men's game for the 2025-26 season in one complete list below.
Meanwhile, Jeff Borzello has the ultimate guide to the coaching hot seat, to keep track of who could be making a move ahead of next season.
* denotes interim coaches
Last updated: March 10, 2025
School: Out (17) / In (7)
Campbell Fighting Camels: Kevin McGeehan /
Chicago State Cougars: Scott Spinelli /
Florida State Seminoles: Leonard Hamilton / Luke Loucks
Indiana Hoosiers: Mike Woodson /
La Salle Explorers: Fran Dunphy /
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns: Bob Marlin / Quannas White
Miami Hurricanes: Jim Larrañaga / Jai Lucas
Murray State Racers: Steve Prohm /
NC State Wolfpack: Kevin Keatts /
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles: Robert Springmann /
Pennsylvania Quakers: Steve Donahue /
Sacramento State Hornets: Michael Czepil (interim) /
South Florida Bulls: Amir Abdur-Rahim / Ben Fletcher*
Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks: Kyle Keller / Matt Braeuer
UL Monroe Warhawks: Keith Richard /
Utah Utes: Craig Smith / Alex Jensen
Virginia Cavaliers: Tony Bennett / Ron Sanchez*