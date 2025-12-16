Open Extended Reactions

Kansas star guard Darryn Peterson has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against Towson after experiencing cramping in his quad, coach Bill Self said in a release.

"He is not able to compete at full strength," Self said of Peterson. "... He will continue to work tirelessly and prepare to compete with his teammates and represent Kansas in the very near future."

Peterson, the No. 2 recruit in the SC Next 100 and the potential No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft, opened his college career with 43 points, seven rebounds and six assists in his first two games with the No. 17 Jayhawks (8-3) before missing the next seven games with a hamstring injury.

He returned to score 17 points in 23 minutes against Missouri, and then had 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists before suffering the quad injury against NC State on Saturday.

Self said in the release that Peterson felt cramping in the quad again during practice Monday.

Without Peterson, Kansas has turned to sophomore guard Jamari McDowell and St. Bonaventure transfer Melvin Council Jr.

