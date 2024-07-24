Open Extended Reactions

Trade season is about to heat up -- and it promises to be an interesting one, with so many teams still in the thick of playoff races.

With the uncertainty shrouding this year's July 30 deadline, we thought it would be fun to look at how the dominoes might fall as the top names are taken off the market. For this exercise, we'll use ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan's trade deadline preview to focus on the top 10 players who he's hearing might be dealt -- a list that won't include Tarik Skubal (too expensive/too good for the Detroit Tigers to trade), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette (the Toronto Blue Jays will keep them for a run in 2025) or Pete Alonso (the New York Mets are still in the hunt).

We'll begin with a starting pitcher who has come out of nowhere to be one of the best in the game in 2024 -- and one of the most likely candidates to be traded.