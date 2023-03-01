The Cleveland Guardians are hoping some rest will help highly touted outfield prospect George Valera, who left Tuesday's exhibition with an apparent right-hand injury.

Valera, ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Cleveland's organization, was forced to leave during his at-bat in the second inning after fouling off a pitch. He underwent surgery on the same hand during the offseason to repair a hamate bone fracture.

Manager Terry Francona said Valera will receive treatment before the team's medical staff considers any imaging tests.

Valera hit .250 with 24 homers and 84 RBIs at Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus last season. Also, Francona said lefty reliever Sam Hentges is dealing with shoulder inflammation and will be evaluated weekly.

Hentges has become a reliable bullpen piece for Francona. Last season, the 26-year-old went 3-2 with a 2.32 ERA in 57 games.

"After Sam pitched the other day, he just came in and his shoulder just wasn't bouncing back like he wanted it to," Francona said. "They got him imaged. He has some swelling around the ligaments of his shoulder."