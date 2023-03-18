The best celebrations from the 2023 World Baseball Classic

This year's World Baseball Classic has been a lot of fun, with stars from MLB and beyond strutting their stuff, bat flips in abundance, and a pretty good share of upsets.

One thing that has been extremely cool to watch is the passion on display. Teams at the WBC really seem to care, and each twist of fate is met by seemingly everyone getting emotional and pumped up. Teams have started to develop some incredible celebrations -- and with the wide variety of cultures on display, no two are quite alike.

Here are some of the best we've seen at the WBC:

Eddie Rosario's jumpshot

I really wish that basketball fadeaway HR celebration by Eddie Rosario would take on! 🤣🏀⚾️ #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/GVU9fucSx2 — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) March 18, 2023

Mexico -- home run sombrero

JOEY MENESES WILL NOT BE STOPPED. #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/MZIu4jqMwb — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 13, 2023

Dominican Republic -- home run sash

Great Britain -- tea time