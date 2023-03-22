        <
          Sports world reacts to thrilling Japan-USA WBC final

          Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images
          Mar 22, 2023
          • ESPN staff

          What a way for the World Baseball Classic to end.

          Mike Trout. Shohei Ohtani. Two of the greatest players of all time. Los Angeles Angels teammates. Opponents in the final of perhaps the best international tournament baseball has ever seen. Facing off with two outs in the ninth inning of the WBC final with Japan up 3-2.

          Could Hollywood write a better script?

          Ohtani struck out Trout to give Japan the victory, and immediate joy was undoubtedly felt by millions of Japanese baseball fans around the globe. Stars from across the sports world also reacted with glee at the spectacle they had just watched.