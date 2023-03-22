What a way for the World Baseball Classic to end.

Mike Trout. Shohei Ohtani. Two of the greatest players of all time. Los Angeles Angels teammates. Opponents in the final of perhaps the best international tournament baseball has ever seen. Facing off with two outs in the ninth inning of the WBC final with Japan up 3-2.

Could Hollywood write a better script?

Ohtani struck out Trout to give Japan the victory, and immediate joy was undoubtedly felt by millions of Japanese baseball fans around the globe. Stars from across the sports world also reacted with glee at the spectacle they had just watched.

Give Ohtani a billion dollars. Mythical unicorn god on the baseball field! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 22, 2023

Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout in the 9th inning for the WBC Championship??#WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/LwYWSYv8lp — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 22, 2023

Wow 😮 what a tournament @WBCBaseball when are we running it again? — Francisco Lindor (@Lindor12BC) March 22, 2023

BASEBALL!!!! — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) March 22, 2023

The fact that the match up happened like that was that the cherry on top. Damn. That's how it supposed to be. Baseball, you beautiful game! — Trevor May (@IamTrevorMay) March 22, 2023

Congratulations to baseball for winning the World Baseball Classic! — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) March 22, 2023

Ohtani fastball is insane 😂. Low key not fair man. — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) March 22, 2023

who wrote this script? 👀 — Jack Flaherty (@Jack9Flaherty) March 22, 2023

Need the WBC yearly! https://t.co/98uNluHyoz — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 22, 2023

Pretty cool matchup to end the @WBCBaseball The tournament was fantastic and hopefully there our kids all over the world dreaming of wearing their countries colors while playing this amazing game! Kudos to everyone involved.



P.S. #MasaForMVP ⚾️ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) March 22, 2023

Yuta was beaming walking out of the Nets' locker room after Ohtani struck out Trout and closed out WBC for Japan. He said he is friends with Ohtani and looks up to him.



"He's like God in Japan right now. Everybody looks up to him." pic.twitter.com/kLeTD6m6UG — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 22, 2023