The Tampa Bay Rays placed centerfielder Jose Siri on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right hamstring strain.

The club announced the move before the Rays continued their weekend series with the Oakland Athletics. To fill the vacant roster spot, Tampa Bay recalled infielder/outfielder Vidal Brujan from its Triple-A club in Durham, North Carolina.

Siri, 27, helped the Rays to a 7-0 start to open the season. He made a running catch in the eighth inning of Friday's 9-5 home victory over the Oakland Athletics, crashing into the wall after tracking down a drive from Seth Brown.

Acquired from the Houston Astros at last season's trade deadline, Siri is hitting .318 six games into the season. He was 1-4 with a run scored in Friday's 9-5 win over Oakland.

Brujan, 25, was 4-17 with a double in his first four games at Durham. In 62 major league games with the Rays over the previous two seasons, he is batting .150 with three home runs and 18 RBIs.

Reuters contributed to this report.