CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs acquired reliever Eli Morgan from the Cleveland Guardians in a trade Wednesday and designated infielder Patrick Wisdom for assignment in a corresponding move.

Chicago sent minor league outfield prospect Alfonsin Rosario to Cleveland.

The Cubs also acquired catcher Matt Thaiss from the Los Angeles Angels for a cash consideration in a separate trade later Wednesday.

Morgan, 28, is coming off an injury-plagued 2024 season when he appeared in 32 games, compiling a 1.93 ERA over 42 innings. The veteran right-hander has spent his four-year career with the Guardians after being drafted in the eighth round in 2017. He has a career record of 18-12 with a 3.97 ERA in 161 games, including 19 starts when he first came up to the big leagues.

Morgan spent time on the injured list in 2024 with both elbow and shoulder problems, returning for the final two months of the season.

Morgan offers a three-pitch mix including a fastball, slider and changeup. Opposing batters hit just .176 off his four-seam fastball last season. He'll be a welcome addition to a Cubs bullpen that struggled at times last season; he projects as a middle man who could also earn some save opportunities.

Wisdom, 33, batted just .171 last year with eight home runs while appearing in 75 games. He spent the past five years with Chicago, compiling more than 20 home runs in three consecutive seasons from 2021-23.

Wisdom's playing time diminished as the team broke in third baseman Christopher Morel before he was traded for another third baseman, Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Thaiss, 29, appeared in 57 games last season, hitting .204 with two home runs. A former first-round pick of the Angels, he has spent his entire six-year big league career with Anaheim.

The move gives the Cubs a left-handed hitting pairing behind the plate with righty Miguel Amaya. Chicago has been looking for a veteran catcher since releasing Yan Gomes in the middle of last season.

To make room on the roster for Thaiss, the Cubs designated pitcher Trey Wingenter for assignment.