Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang could miss six weeks with a hamate fracture in his left hand.

Chang sustained the injury in Monday night's loss in Baltimore, exiting in the middle of an at-bat in the seventh inning. Manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Chang was expected to see a hand specialist Wednesday in Boston and likely will have surgery Thursday.

The team placed Chang on the 10-day injured list and recalled utilityman Enmanuel Valdez from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.

Chang had started 10 of Boston's past 12 games at shortstop while the team used Enrique Hernandez to help shore up positions all over the diamond due to injuries.

Chang, 27, is batting just .136 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 17 games (13 starts) this season, his second in Boston.

Valdez, 24, made his major league debut Wednesday and went 2-for-4 against Minnesota. He's batting .184 at Worcester.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.