The Arizona Diamondbacks demoted slumping outfielder Jake McCarthy to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Infielder Emmanuel Rivera was recalled in a corresponding move.

McCarthy, 25, is batting just .143 (9-for-63) with one homer and three RBIs in 22 games with the Diamondbacks. He is 2-for-33 over his last 11 appearances.

Last season, McCarthy impressed Arizona by batting .283 with eight homers, 43 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 99 games. He was regularly in the starting lineup over the last two months of the season.

Rivera is batting .348 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 16 games for Reno.

Last season, he split time with the Kansas City Royals and Diamondbacks and batted .233 with 12 homers and 40 RBIs in 102 games. He played in 39 of those games for Arizona and hit .227 with six homers and 18 RBIs.