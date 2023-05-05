Carlos Rodon's debut with the New York Yankees has hit another snag.

Rodon said Friday that his back issue is "chronic," and he will have a cortisone shot next week in hopes that it speeds up the recovery process. When asked if a return in July is realistic, the Yankees' prized free agent signing deferred to the team's training staff.

"I can't put a timeline on anything," Rodon told reporters in Tampa. "I'll get this injection and I want to throw as soon as I can."

Rodon initially went on the injured list because of a forearm injury suffered after just one start during spring training. In mid-April, his debut with the Yankees was delayed further by a stiff back.

He signed a six-year, $162 million contract in December.

Rodon has not thrown in the past two days and will remain off the mound after receiving the shot. He continues pushing the team to throw, but the Yankees have been cautious.

"It's hard," Rodon said. "I wanted to throw today, I wanted to throw yesterday. But that's why we have the training staff we do have, so I don't do something stupid and make it worse."

Injuries have decimated the Yankees' roster. While outfielder Harrison Bader returned this week, the team is still missing stars Aaron Judge (hip), Josh Donaldson (hamstring), Frankie Montas (shoulder), Luis Severino (lat) and Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring).

The Yankees are in last place in the American League East -- nine games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays -- entering Friday's game.