NEW YORK -- The injury bug at Yankee Stadium is contagious.

The Yankees' roster took another hit Tuesday as right-hander Lou Trivino will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season. While Trivino has not played a game this season, New York hoped to lean on the hurler coming out of the bullpen.

"I hate it, but more than anything right now it's kind of just feeling for him and knowing how Trivy works and really wanting to be a part of this," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "I know it's disappointing, but the big thing right now is to support him through this."

Trivino arrived in New York alongside Frankie Montas in a trade between the Yankees and the Oakland Athletics at last year's trade deadline, posting a 1.66 ERA for New York in 26 games.

"So right now it's just in regards to Lou, it's just feeling for the person hoping he gets through surgery. I know he is going to work his tail to get back at some point next year."

Boone also provided an update on lefty Carlos Rodón, who is now experiencing back discomfort after starting the season on the injured list because of a forearm injury.

The Yankees and Rodón agreed to a six-year, $162 million contract this offseason, and with New York's injury issues, the lefty's absence has been sorely felt. Rodón has thrown a few bullpen sessions, but it's possible he could be shut down again.

"He can't get over the hump of the back," Boone said. "So having other people look at it, he's kind of continued to throw through all of this, but just getting to that place we need to get him to, that hasn't happened. So just trying to continue to get those answers."