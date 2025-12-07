Open Extended Reactions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Outfielder Cedric Mullins and the Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2027.

Tampa Bay designated right-hander Yoniel Curet for assignment to open a roster space for Mullins, whose agreement was announced Saturday.

A 31-year-old center fielder who bats left-handed, Mullins hit .216 with 17 homers and 59 RBIs in 133 games this year for Baltimore and the New York Mets, who acquired him at the July 31 trade deadline for three minor league right-handers: Raimon Gómez, Anthony Nunez and Chandler Marsh. Mullins batted .182 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 42 games with the Mets.

An All-Star in 2021, Mullins has a .247 average with 103 homers and 337 RBIs in eight major league seasons with the Orioles and Mets. He set career bests in 2021 with a .291 average, 30 homers and 30 stolen bases, driving in 59 runs. He had a career-high 74 RBIs in 2023.