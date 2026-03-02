Marlins analyst Hutton retiring as broadcaster after season

Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Miami Marlins television analyst Tommy Hutton announced Monday this will be his final season in the broadcast booth, 60 years after he made his MLB debut as a player.

Hutton, who will turn 80 on April 20, has been part of Marlins television broadcasts since 1997. He began his broadcasting career in 1982 with the Montreal Expos and later worked with the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and ESPN before going to Miami.

His first season with the Marlins was the franchise's fifth, and the year that they won the first of their two World Series titles. They also were the 2003 champions.

"Calling Marlins games and being part of this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Hutton said. "I'm deeply grateful to the fans, players, coaches and everyone who has supported me all these years. While it's bittersweet to know 2026 will be my final season, I'm looking forward to treasuring every moment in the booth with this great organization."

As a first baseman and outfielder, Hutton played in 12 major league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (1966 and 1969), Philadelphia (1972-77), Toronto (1978) and Montreal (1978-81). He hit .248 with 22 homers and 186 RBI in 952 games.

Miami opens this season March 27 at home against Colorado.

"Tommy has been the voice of Marlins baseball for an entire generation of fans in South Florida," Marlins owner Bruce Sherman said. "He has represented the game with authenticity, insight, and integrity. His impact on this franchise and this community is lasting. We are proud to celebrate his extraordinary career alongside our fans."