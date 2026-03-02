Max Scherzer throws bullpen session after return to Blue Jays

Open Extended Reactions

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Max Scherzer threw a bullpen session in spring training Monday for the Toronto Blue Jays, even before the reigning American League champions formally announced his return.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said the 41-year-old Scherzer looked good, will throw again Wednesday and could pitch in an exhibition game next weekend. The right-hander had been throwing to free-agent hitters on his own.

"Good catching up with gramps," Schneider told reporters. "Nice to have him back."

Scherzer's 8-year-old daughter wrote a letter to the team in December in hopes of him returning to the Blue Jays, and the three-time Cy Young Award winner agreed last week to a $3 million contract for 2026 that includes the opportunity to earn another $10 million in performance bonuses. The Blue Jays officially announced his signing Monday night.

He went 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 starts and 85 innings for the Blue Jays last season, his 18th in the majors. Then he made three starts in the postseason, getting the ball twice in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He plans to be back in a seemingly deep rotation expected to feature some combination of Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, Trey Yesavage, Cody Ponce, Jose Berrios and Eric Lauer.

Scherzer has won two World Series titles, with Washington in 2019 and Texas in 2023. The eight-time All-Star is 221-117 with a 3.22 ERA for the Diamondbacks, Tigers, Nationals, Dodgers, Mets, Rangers and Blue Jays.

He ranks 11th on the career list with 3,489 strikeouts -- 20 behind Hall of Famer Walter Johnson. The only active pitcher with more is Justin Verlander at eighth with 3,553.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.