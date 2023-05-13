The Oakland Athletics recalled right-hander James Kaprielian from Triple-A Las Vegas after a successful two-start stint.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Spencer Patton was designated for assignment.

Kaprielian, 29, made Oakland's Opening Day roster, but he was optioned to Las Vegas on April 25 after he started the season with an 0-2 record in six appearances (three starts) and had a 12.94 ERA in 16 innings.

He went 1-0 with a 1.08 ERA in two starts (8 1/3 innings) upon his return to Las Vegas. In parts of four major league seasons, he is 13-16 with a 4.71 ERA in 58 appearances (50 starts).

Patton, 35, had a 6.75 ERA in four relief appearances for the A's.