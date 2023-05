Cincinnati Reds right-hander Connor Overton is out for the remainder of this season and part of 2024 after having Tommy John surgery, manager David Bell said Thursday.

Overton had the operation to repair the UCL in his pitching elbow on Tuesday. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 15 and transferred to the 60-day IL on May 14.

He was 0-1 with an 11.45 ERA in three starts this season, giving up 14 runs on 19 hits and 7 walks in just 11 innings.