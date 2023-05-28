Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks will be reinstated to the active roster on Monday, the team announced, after he missed the first two months of the season while being treated for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The White Sox posted a video montage to their Twitter page on Sunday that featured messages from White Sox players and coaches welcoming back Hendriks.

"See you soon Southside," Hendriks posted on Instagram, along with Monday's date, 5-29.

Hendriks, 34, was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in early December and completed his final round of chemotherapy in early April. He began a rehab assignment earlier this month, appearing in six games for Triple-A Charlotte.

Hendriks threw several batting practice sessions over the past 10 days against teammates before declaring himself ready on Sunday.

"As of now I have a clean bill of health," Hendriks said this month as he began his rehab assignment. "I'm currently in remission."

Hendriks announced his diagnosis on Jan. 9. His return comes just shy of six months since his diagnosis.

"As soon as I found out the regular treatment timelines, I thought, 'OK, how can I beat it?'" he said in May. "It was those days on the couch, not being able to move much (after chemo), those were the days you needed to dig deep and find that positive mental attitude."

The White Sox bullpen has struggled in Hendriks' absence, though they've been better in May after lefty Garrett Crochet returned from Tommy John surgery and righty Joe Kelly went on a scoreless streak that lasted 10 appearances. But overall Chicago has struggled through the first two months, heading into Memorial Day with a 22-33 record.

Hendriks is in the final season of a three-year, $54 million contract, with a $15 million club option for 2024.

The White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.