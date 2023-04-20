Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks on Thursday posted to social media that he is cancer free after completing chemotherapy treatments for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"REMISSION," Hendriks posted to Instagram along with pictures and video of him from throughout his cancer fight.. "It's official. I'm cancer free."

Hendriks finished his final round of chemotherapy on April 5, positing a video of him rining the "victory bell."

Liam Hendriks is cancer free. 💚



We're so happy for you, Liam and Kristi! pic.twitter.com/8wlOP5SwL0 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 20, 2023

Hendriks announced the diagnosis in January. A three-time All-Star, Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves last season. He led the American League with a career-high 38 saves in 2021 after leaving the Oakland Athletics to sign a three-year, $54 million contract with the White Sox.

Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago.

