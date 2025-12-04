Open Extended Reactions

Former Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington is finalizing a deal to join the San Francisco Giants' coaching staff, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

They are still working through the particulars of his role, but Washington, also a longtime third-base coach, is expected to at least work with the team's infielders.

Washington was hired to manage the Angels leading up to the 2024 season but spent a good chunk of 2025 away from the team after undergoing quadruple bypass heart surgery and was told he would not return at season's end.

The 73-year-old Washington, who stated near the end of the season that he was in good health and expressed a desire to continue managing, now will join the staff of rookie manager and longtime Tennessee Volunteers coach Tony Vitello.

Washington, who also managed the Texas Rangers to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011, has long been hailed as one of the best infield instructors in the game, drawing rave reviews from several All-Star-caliber players in his extended time with the Atlanta Braves (2017-23) and then-Oakland Athletics (1996-2006, 2015-16).

In San Francisco, Washington will work primarily with a Gold Glove third baseman in Matt Chapman, a star-caliber shortstop in Willy Adames and Rafael Devers, the slugging third baseman who is still working through his transition to first base.

