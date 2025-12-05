Open Extended Reactions

The New York Mets claimed right-hander Cooper Criswell off waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Friday, less than a day after he was designated for assignment.

Criswell, 29, provides depth for the Mets in the starting rotation and bullpen with extensive experience in both roles in the minors and majors. He logged a career-high 99⅓ innings over 18 starts and eight relief appearances for the Red Sox in 2024, with a 4.08 ERA. That included 17⅔ innings in the majors over seven outings, with one start.

For now, Criswell slots into a bullpen undergoing an offseason overhaul and is currently lean on proven options. New York recently signed Devin Williams to a three-year, $51 million contract to either become their closer or a setup man -- depending on whether they bring back free agent Edwin Diaz.

Criswell is not yet eligible for arbitration, but the Red Sox last month signed him to a fully guaranteed deal for the 2026 season worth $800,000 -- slightly more than the league minimum salary -- with hopes that the guaranteed contract and his lack of minor league options would deter teams from claiming him off waivers.

The Mets have a full rotation with Nolan McLean, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga as the projected five, but they are interested in acquiring a front-line starter and could trade Senga this winter. Utilityman Jeff McNeil is also on the trading block after the team traded veteran outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien last month.

Criswell was squeezed off Boston's 40-man roster Thursday night so the club could complete a five-player trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox received right-hander Johan Oviedo and two minor leaguers for top outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia and a minor league pitcher in the deal.