Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray apparently is looking forward to taking on his new team's biggest rival, saying he's happy to be in "a place where it's easy to hate the Yankees."

The Red Sox acquired the well-traveled Gray in a trade with the Cardinals last week, adding the durable pitcher to a starting rotation that was thin on options during Boston's postseason ouster in New York.

Gray already is familiar with the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry after spending parts of two seasons in the Bronx earlier in his career, and the three-time All-Star didn't mince words when discussing his experience in New York.

"It just wasn't a good situation for me," Gray told reporters Tuesday. "It wasn't a great setup for me and my family. I never wanted to go there in the first place."

Sonny Gray struggled to a 4.51 ERA -- nearly a full run higher than his career numbers -- during his time with the Yankees. "It wasn't a great setup for me and my family," he said. "I never wanted to go there in the first place." Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

That clearly wasn't the case for Gray with the Red Sox, who needed the right-hander to waive his no-trade clause in order to complete their deal with the Cardinals.

"What did factor into my decision to come to Boston -- it feels good to me to go to a place now where, you know what, it's easy to hate the Yankees," he said. "It's easy to go out and have that rivalry and go into it with full force, full steam ahead. I like the challenge."

Gray struggled to a 4.51 ERA -- nearly a full run higher than his career numbers -- during his 41-game run with the Yankees in 2017 and 2018. New York acquired Gray in a blockbuster deal with the Athletics only to trade him less than 18 months later to Cincinnati, where he began reviving his career with the Reds.

"When that was happening, and we were in Oakland and getting traded -- that was a long time ago -- I never wanted to go [to New York]," Gray said. "So then I was there, and it just didn't really work for who I am. ... I just wasn't myself. I just didn't feel like I was allowed to go out there and be Sonny."

Gray, 36, has a 3.58 ERA over a 13-year career with the Athletics, Yankees, Reds, Twins and Cardinals. He joins a Red Sox rotation that is led by ace Garrett Crochet but also features a handful of unproven candidates after right-hander Brayan Bello.

Gray is the latest Red Sox pitcher to publicly say that he didn't enjoy playing for the Yankees.

Star closer Aroldis Chapman said earlier this offseason that he would "retire on the spot" before playing for New York again, adding that he "dealt with a lot of disrespect" from Yankees management.

Gray, who is 66-50 with a 3.51 ERA in seven seasons since leaving the Yankees, acknowledged that he learned a great deal from his time in New York.

"I've been a better baseball player, husband, everything from having that experience and going through that," he said.

Boston's first series with the Yankees next season will be April 21-23 at Fenway Park. The Red Sox play their first series in Yankee Stadium from June 5 to June 7.

If he ends up pitching for the Red Sox in the Bronx, Gray hinted that things will be different.

"This time around, it's just go out and be yourself," he said. "Don't try to be anything other than yourself. If people don't like it, it is what it is. I am who I am, and I'm OK with that."