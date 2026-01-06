Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- Right-hander Kutter Crawford, who missed all of last season with knee and wrist injuries, avoided arbitration with the Boston Red Sox when he agreed Tuesday to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.

Crawford, who gets the same salary he had last year, went 9-16 with a 4.36 ERA in 2024, when he led the majors with 16 losses and 34 home runs allowed. He started last season on the injured list with a sore knee and had surgery in July on his right wrist.

In his career, Crawford, 29, has an 18-31 record with a 4.56 ERA.

Four Boston players remain eligible for arbitration: right-handers Tanner Houck and Johan Oviedo, first baseman Triston Casas and second baseman Romy Gonzalez. Players and teams are set to exchange proposed salaries Thursday.