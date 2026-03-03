Nolan McLean's arrival to WBC delayed by vertigo-like symptoms

Bryce Harper joins Pat McAfee to talk about what it means to be a part of Team USA and the relationship between him and Aaron Judge. (2:46)

New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean, whose arrival to training camp ahead of the World Baseball Classic has been delayed due to vertigo-like symptoms, said he is confident that he'll be able to join the rest of Team USA in Houston later this week.

"I'm definitely feeling better these last couple of days," McLean told reporters Tuesday. "I haven't missed any days of throwing. I kind of grinded through it a little bit last week, still feeling the vertigo symptoms, but this week I'm feeling pretty good."

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said McLean, who is scheduled to start Game 4 for the United States against Italy, began developing vertigo-like symptoms and loss of appetite on Friday night and did not report to Team USA's camp in Scottsdale, Arizona. He instead remained with the Mets in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and started feeling better Saturday.

He pitched on the side Sunday and will throw again Wednesday on the back fields, Mendoza said.

"If everything goes well, he will report to Team USA after that," Mendoza said.

McLean noted that he had a vertigo spell in high school that passed quickly, but the symptoms lingered a little longer this time.

"Just standing still, I would get dizzy out of nowhere," McLean said. "We kind of came to the conclusion it was inner-ear stuff."

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa on Tuesday said McLean is still in line to start the fourth game for Team USA.

"[Tuesday] was a better day and, obviously, we'll keep monitoring it," DeRosa said. "We have until [Friday] to finalize the roster, but certainly he's been with us for the last three, four months and we'd love for him to join us."

San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb will start Game 1 of the WBC for Team USA when it takes on Brazil in pool play Friday. He will be followed in the rotation by Tarik Skubal (vs. Britain) and Paul Skenes (vs. Mexico).

The 24-year-old McLean maintains his rookie status and is preparing for his first full season in the majors after going 5-1 with a 2.06 ERA in eight starts as a late-season call-up last year.

"Obviously my body, I had to take care of my body first and make sure that it was where I wanted to be before I go out and try to compete for Team USA," McLean said. "I'm comfortable with where I'm at right now."

ESPN's Jesse Rogers and The Associated Press contributed to this report.