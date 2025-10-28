Aroldis Chapman loads the bases with no outs, but he gets the next three outs to finish off the Red Sox's 3-1 victory over the Yankees in Game 1. (0:31)

Aroldis Chapman ripped the New York Yankees in a recent podcast, saying he would "retire on the spot" before playing for them ever again.

Chapman, coming off a resurgent season as the closer for the rival Boston Red Sox, aired his grievances with the Yankees during an appearance on the "Swing Completo" podcast.

Chapman, who played parts of seven seasons for New York from 2016 to 2022, was asked if he would ever consider rejoining the Yankees.

"No way, not even dead," Chapman answered, as translated from Spanish. "If I were told that I was being traded to New York, I'd pack my things and go home. I'll retire right on the spot if that happens. I'm not crazy. Never again."

Chapman was a three-time All-Star as the Yankees' closer and was the centerpiece of a bullpen that helped New York reach the postseason in five consecutive years from 2017 to 2021.

But the hard-throwing left-hander struggled through a tumultuous 2022 season during which he was removed from the closer role, was sidelined for a month due to a leg infection he sustained from a tattoo, skipped a mandatory workout, and was ultimately left off the Yankees' roster for the American League Division Series.

Chapman did not re-sign with the Yankees after the 2022 season and signed with the Royals in January 2023.

"I dealt with a lot of disrespect [with the Yankees]," Chapman said. "I put up with a lot of things. I knew that they just wanted to find a way to get rid of me, but they didn't know how. And I just dealt with it quietly, kept playing, and doing what I always do."

Chapman, 37, stressed that he did not have a problem with manager Aaron Boone of any of his teammates in New York, adding that his frustration was with the Yankees' "bosses."

"I got along well with all the players," he said. "Never had a problem with anybody, even the manager. We're friends and we talk and everything. The bosses are the ones who make those decisions."

Chapman, 37, split the 2023 season between the Royals and the Rangers before joining the Pirates in 2024, when he posted a 3.79 ERA and had 14 saves while serving a variety of roles in Pittsburgh's bullpen.

Chapman returned to his once-dominant form this season with Boston, going 5-3 with 32 saves while finishing with a 1.17 ERA and 0.70 WHIP -- both career bests. The Red Sox rewarded Chapman in August with a one-year, $13.3 million contract for 2026 that includes a 2027 vesting option.

An eight-time All-Star, Chapman has 367 career saves in his 16-year career, the third-most among active players and the 12th-most in baseball history.