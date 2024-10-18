        <
          World Series history: MLB championship winners, key stats

          The World Series decides the champion of each MLB season. Brian Bahr/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 18, 2024, 07:00 PM

          The first World Series was held in 1903. The first World Series MVP was awarded in 1955. Since then, only four players have won the award multiple times -- Sandy Koufax (1963 and 1965), Bob Gibson (1964 and 1967), Reggie Jackson (1973 and 1977) and Corey Seager (2020 and 2023). Jackson and Seager did it with two different franchises. Here's a look at more notable facts and stats in World Series history:

          Franchise with the most World Series titles

          New York Yankees, 27

          Franchise with the most World Series appearances

          New York Yankees, 40

          Franchise with the most World Series games

          New York Yankees, 225

          Franchise with the most World Series games won

          New York Yankees,134

          Player with the most career World Series games

          Yogi Berra, 75

          Player with the most career World Series plate appearances

          Yogi Berra, 295

          Player with the most career World Series at-bats

          Yogi Berra, 259

          Player with the highest career World Series batting average

          Phil Garner, .500

          Player with the highest batting average in a single World Series

          Billy Hatcher, .750 in 1990

          Player with the highest career World Series on-base percentage

          Barry Bonds, .700

          Player with the highest on-base percentage in a single World Series

          Billy Hatcher, .800 in 1990

          Player with the highest career World Series slugging percentage (minimum 5 games)

          Barry Bonds, 1.294

          Player with the highest slugging percentage in a single World Series

          Lou Gehrig, 1.727 in 1928

          Player with the highest career World Series OPS (minimum 5 games)

          Barry Bonds, 1.994

          Player with the highest OPS in a single World Series

          Lou Gehrig, 2.433 in 1928

          Player with the most career World Series hits

          Yogi Berra, 71

          Player with the most hits in a single World Series

          Marty Barrett (1986), Lou Brock (1968), and Bobby Richardson (1964) tied with 13

          Player with the most career World Series singles

          Yogi Berra, 49

          Player with the most singles in a single World Series

          Sam Rice, 12 in 1925

          Player with the most career World Series doubles

          Yogi Berra and Frankie Frisch tied with 10 apiece

          Player with the most doubles in a single World Series

          Pete Fox, six in 1934

          Player with the most career World Series triples

          Tris Speaker, Tommy Leach and Billy Johnson tied with four apiece

          Player with the most triples in a single World Series

          Tommy Leach, four in 1903

          Player with the most career World Series home runs

          Mickey Mantle, 18

          Player with the most home runs in a single World Series

          George Springer (2017), Chase Utley (2009) and Reggie Jackson (1977) tied with five apiece

          Player with the most career World Series RBIs

          Mickey Mantle, 40

          Player with the most RBIs in a single World Series

          Bobby Richardson, 12 in 1960

          Player with the most career World Series runs

          Mickey Mantle, 42

          Player with the most runs scored in a single World Series

          Paul Molitor (1993) and Reggie Jackson (1977) tied with 10

          Player with the most career World Series walks

          Mickey Mantle, 43

          Player with the most walks in a single World Series

          Barry Bonds, 13 in 2002

          Player with the most career World Series stolen bases

          Eddie Collins and Lou Brock tied with 14 apiece

          Player with the most stolen bases in a single World Series

          Lou Brock, seven in 1967 and 1968

          Player with the most career World Series total bases

          Mickey Mantle, 123

          Player with the most total bases in a single World Series

          George Springer, 29 in 2017

          Player with the most career World Series strikeouts

          Mickey Mantle, 54

          Player with the most strikeouts in a single World Series

          Cody Bellinger, 17 in 2017

          Pitcher with the most career World Series games

          Mariano Rivera, 24

          Pitcher with the most games played in a single World Series

          Darold Knowles (1973) and Brandon Morrow (2017) tied with seven apiece

          Pitcher with the most career World Series starts

          Whitey Ford, 22

          Pitcher with the most career World Series complete games

          Christy Mathewson, 10

          Pitcher with the most career World Series wins

          Whitey Ford, 10

          Pitcher with the most career World Series saves

          Mariano Rivera, 11

          Pitcher with the most saves in a single World Series

          John Wetteland, four in 1996

          Pitcher with the lowest career World Series ERA (minimum 20 IP)

          Madison Bumgarner, 0.25

          Pitcher with the most career World Series strikeouts

          Whitey Ford, 94

          Pitcher with the most career strikeouts in a single World Series

          Bob Gibson, 35 in 1968

          Manager with the most World Series titles

          Joe McCarthy and Casey Stengel tied with seven apiece

          World Series winners

          2023 - Texas Rangers

          2022 - Houston Astros

          2021 - Atlanta Braves

          2020 - Los Angeles Dodgers

          2019 - Washington Nationals

          2018 - Boston Red Sox

          2017 - Houston Astros

          2016 - Chicago Cubs

          2015 - Kansas City Royals

          2014 - San Francisco Giants

          2013 - Boston Red Sox

          2012 - San Francisco Giants

          2011 - St. Louis Cardinals

          2010 - San Francisco Giants

          2009 - New York Yankees

          2008 - Philadelphia Phillies

          2007 - Boston Red Sox

          2006 - St. Louis Cardinals

          2005 - Chicago White Sox

          2004 - Boston Red Sox

          2003 - Florida Marlins

          2002 - Anaheim Angels

          2001 - Arizona Diamondbacks

          2000 - New York Yankees

          1999 - New York Yankees

          1998 - New York Yankees

          1997 - Florida Marlins

          1996 - New York Yankees

          1995 - Atlanta Braves

          1993 - Toronto Blue Jays

          1992 - Toronto Blue Jays

          1991 - Minnesota Twins

          1990 - Cincinnati Reds

          1989 - Oakland Athletics

          1988 - Los Angeles Dodgers

          1987 - Minnesota Twins

          1986 - New York Mets

          1985 - Kansas City Royals

          1984 - Detroit Tigers

          1983 - Baltimore Orioles

          1982 - St. Louis Cardinals

          1981 - Los Angeles Dodgers

          1980 - Philadelphia Phillies

          1979 - Pittsburgh Pirates

          1978 - New York Yankees

          1977 - New York Yankees

          1976 - Cincinnati Reds

          1975 - Cincinnati Reds

          1974 - Oakland Athletics

          1973 - Oakland Athletics

          1972 - Oakland Athletics

          1971 - Pittsburgh Pirates

          1970 - Baltimore Orioles

          1969 - New York Mets

          1968 - Detroit Tigers

          1967 - St. Louis Cardinals

          1966 - Baltimore Orioles

          1965 - Los Angeles Dodgers

          1964 - St. Louis Cardinals

          1963 - Los Angeles Dodgers

          1962 - New York Yankees

          1961 - New York Yankees

          1960 - Pittsburgh Pirates

          1959 - Los Angeles Dodgers

          1958 - New York Yankees

          1957 - Milwaukee Braves

          1956 - New York Yankees

          1955 - Brooklyn Dodgers

          1954 - New York Giants

          1953 - New York Yankees

          1952 - New York Yankees

          1951 - New York Yankees

          1950 - New York Yankees

          1949 - New York Yankees

          1948 - Cleveland Indians

          1947 - New York Yankees

          1946 - St. Louis Cardinals

          1945 - Detroit Tigers

          1944 - St. Louis Cardinals

          1943 - New York Yankees

          1942 - St. Louis Cardinals

          1941 - New York Yankees

          1940 - Cincinnati Reds

          1939 - New York Yankees

          1938 - New York Yankees

          1937 - New York Yankees

          1936 - New York Yankees

          1935 - Detroit Tigers

          1934 - St. Louis Cardinals

          1933 - New York Giants

          1932 - New York Yankees

          1931 - St. Louis Cardinals

          1930 - Philadelphia Athletics

          1929 - Philadelphia Athletics

          1928 - New York Yankees

          1927 - New York Yankees

          1926 - St. Louis Cardinals

          1925 - Pittsburgh Pirates

          1924 - Washington Senators

          1923 - New York Yankees

          1922 - New York Giants

          1921 - New York Giants

          1920 - Cleveland Indians

          1919 - Cincinnati Reds

          1918 - Boston Red Sox

          1917 - Chicago White Sox

          1916 - Boston Red Sox

          1915 - Boston Red Sox

          1914 - Boston Braves

          1913 - Philadelphia Athletics

          1912 - Boston Red Sox

          1911 - Philadelphia Athletics

          1910 - Philadelphia Athletics

          1909 - Pittsburgh Pirates

          1908 - Chicago Cubs

          1907 - Chicago Cubs

          1906 - Chicago White Sox

          1905 - New York Giants

          1904 - No World Series held due to boycott by the New York Giants

          1903 - Boston Americans

