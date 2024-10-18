World Series history: MLB championship winners, key stats

Open Extended Reactions

The first World Series was held in 1903. The first World Series MVP was awarded in 1955. Since then, only four players have won the award multiple times -- Sandy Koufax (1963 and 1965), Bob Gibson (1964 and 1967), Reggie Jackson (1973 and 1977) and Corey Seager (2020 and 2023). Jackson and Seager did it with two different franchises. Here's a look at more notable facts and stats in World Series history:

Franchise with the most World Series titles

New York Yankees, 27

Franchise with the most World Series appearances

New York Yankees, 40

Franchise with the most World Series games

New York Yankees, 225

Franchise with the most World Series games won

New York Yankees,134

Player with the most career World Series games

Yogi Berra, 75

Player with the most career World Series plate appearances

Yogi Berra, 295

Player with the most career World Series at-bats

Yogi Berra, 259

Player with the highest career World Series batting average

Phil Garner, .500

Player with the highest batting average in a single World Series

Billy Hatcher, .750 in 1990

Player with the highest career World Series on-base percentage

Barry Bonds, .700

Player with the highest on-base percentage in a single World Series

Billy Hatcher, .800 in 1990

Player with the highest career World Series slugging percentage (minimum 5 games)

Barry Bonds, 1.294

Player with the highest slugging percentage in a single World Series

Lou Gehrig, 1.727 in 1928

Player with the highest career World Series OPS (minimum 5 games)

Barry Bonds, 1.994

Player with the highest OPS in a single World Series

Lou Gehrig, 2.433 in 1928

Player with the most career World Series hits

Yogi Berra, 71

Player with the most hits in a single World Series

Marty Barrett (1986), Lou Brock (1968), and Bobby Richardson (1964) tied with 13

Player with the most career World Series singles

Yogi Berra, 49

Player with the most singles in a single World Series

Sam Rice, 12 in 1925

Player with the most career World Series doubles

Yogi Berra and Frankie Frisch tied with 10 apiece

Player with the most doubles in a single World Series

Pete Fox, six in 1934

Player with the most career World Series triples

Tris Speaker, Tommy Leach and Billy Johnson tied with four apiece

Player with the most triples in a single World Series

Tommy Leach, four in 1903

Player with the most career World Series home runs

Mickey Mantle, 18

Player with the most home runs in a single World Series

George Springer (2017), Chase Utley (2009) and Reggie Jackson (1977) tied with five apiece

Player with the most career World Series RBIs

Mickey Mantle, 40

Player with the most RBIs in a single World Series

Bobby Richardson, 12 in 1960

Player with the most career World Series runs

Mickey Mantle, 42

Player with the most runs scored in a single World Series

Paul Molitor (1993) and Reggie Jackson (1977) tied with 10

Player with the most career World Series walks

Mickey Mantle, 43

Player with the most walks in a single World Series

Barry Bonds, 13 in 2002

Player with the most career World Series stolen bases

Eddie Collins and Lou Brock tied with 14 apiece

Player with the most stolen bases in a single World Series

Lou Brock, seven in 1967 and 1968

Player with the most career World Series total bases

Mickey Mantle, 123

Player with the most total bases in a single World Series

George Springer, 29 in 2017

Player with the most career World Series strikeouts

Mickey Mantle, 54

Player with the most strikeouts in a single World Series

Cody Bellinger, 17 in 2017

Pitcher with the most career World Series games

Mariano Rivera, 24

Pitcher with the most games played in a single World Series

Darold Knowles (1973) and Brandon Morrow (2017) tied with seven apiece

Pitcher with the most career World Series starts

Whitey Ford, 22

Pitcher with the most career World Series complete games

Christy Mathewson, 10

Pitcher with the most career World Series wins

Whitey Ford, 10

Pitcher with the most career World Series saves

Mariano Rivera, 11

Pitcher with the most saves in a single World Series

John Wetteland, four in 1996

Pitcher with the lowest career World Series ERA (minimum 20 IP)

Madison Bumgarner, 0.25

Pitcher with the most career World Series strikeouts

Whitey Ford, 94

Pitcher with the most career strikeouts in a single World Series

Bob Gibson, 35 in 1968

Manager with the most World Series titles

Joe McCarthy and Casey Stengel tied with seven apiece

World Series winners

2023 - Texas Rangers

2022 - Houston Astros

2021 - Atlanta Braves

2020 - Los Angeles Dodgers

2019 - Washington Nationals

2018 - Boston Red Sox

2017 - Houston Astros

2016 - Chicago Cubs

2015 - Kansas City Royals

2014 - San Francisco Giants

2013 - Boston Red Sox

2012 - San Francisco Giants

2011 - St. Louis Cardinals

2010 - San Francisco Giants

2009 - New York Yankees

2008 - Philadelphia Phillies

2007 - Boston Red Sox

2006 - St. Louis Cardinals

2005 - Chicago White Sox

2004 - Boston Red Sox

2003 - Florida Marlins

2002 - Anaheim Angels

2001 - Arizona Diamondbacks

2000 - New York Yankees

1999 - New York Yankees

1998 - New York Yankees

1997 - Florida Marlins

1996 - New York Yankees

1995 - Atlanta Braves

1993 - Toronto Blue Jays

1992 - Toronto Blue Jays

1991 - Minnesota Twins

1990 - Cincinnati Reds

1989 - Oakland Athletics

1988 - Los Angeles Dodgers

1987 - Minnesota Twins

1986 - New York Mets

1985 - Kansas City Royals

1984 - Detroit Tigers

1983 - Baltimore Orioles

1982 - St. Louis Cardinals

1981 - Los Angeles Dodgers

1980 - Philadelphia Phillies

1979 - Pittsburgh Pirates

1978 - New York Yankees

1977 - New York Yankees

1976 - Cincinnati Reds

1975 - Cincinnati Reds

1974 - Oakland Athletics

1973 - Oakland Athletics

1972 - Oakland Athletics

1971 - Pittsburgh Pirates

1970 - Baltimore Orioles

1969 - New York Mets

1968 - Detroit Tigers

1967 - St. Louis Cardinals

1966 - Baltimore Orioles

1965 - Los Angeles Dodgers

1964 - St. Louis Cardinals

1963 - Los Angeles Dodgers

1962 - New York Yankees

1961 - New York Yankees

1960 - Pittsburgh Pirates

1959 - Los Angeles Dodgers

1958 - New York Yankees

1957 - Milwaukee Braves

1956 - New York Yankees

1955 - Brooklyn Dodgers

1954 - New York Giants

1953 - New York Yankees

1952 - New York Yankees

1951 - New York Yankees

1950 - New York Yankees

1949 - New York Yankees

1948 - Cleveland Indians

1947 - New York Yankees

1946 - St. Louis Cardinals

1945 - Detroit Tigers

1944 - St. Louis Cardinals

1943 - New York Yankees

1942 - St. Louis Cardinals

1941 - New York Yankees

1940 - Cincinnati Reds

1939 - New York Yankees

1938 - New York Yankees

1937 - New York Yankees

1936 - New York Yankees

1935 - Detroit Tigers

1934 - St. Louis Cardinals

1933 - New York Giants

1932 - New York Yankees

1931 - St. Louis Cardinals

1930 - Philadelphia Athletics

1929 - Philadelphia Athletics

1928 - New York Yankees

1927 - New York Yankees

1926 - St. Louis Cardinals

1925 - Pittsburgh Pirates

1924 - Washington Senators

1923 - New York Yankees

1922 - New York Giants

1921 - New York Giants

1920 - Cleveland Indians

1919 - Cincinnati Reds

1918 - Boston Red Sox

1917 - Chicago White Sox

1916 - Boston Red Sox

1915 - Boston Red Sox

1914 - Boston Braves

1913 - Philadelphia Athletics

1912 - Boston Red Sox

1911 - Philadelphia Athletics

1910 - Philadelphia Athletics

1909 - Pittsburgh Pirates

1908 - Chicago Cubs

1907 - Chicago Cubs

1906 - Chicago White Sox

1905 - New York Giants

1904 - No World Series held due to boycott by the New York Giants

1903 - Boston Americans

