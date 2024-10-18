World Series history: MLB championship winners, key stats

The first World Series was held in 1903. The first World Series MVP was awarded in 1955. Since then, only four players have won the award multiple times -- Sandy Koufax (1963 and 1965), Bob Gibson (1964 and 1967), Reggie Jackson (1973 and 1977) and Corey Seager (2020 and 2023). Jackson and Seager did it with two different franchises. Here's a look at more notable facts and stats in World Series history:
Franchise with the most World Series titles
New York Yankees, 27
Franchise with the most World Series appearances
New York Yankees, 40
Franchise with the most World Series games
New York Yankees, 225
Franchise with the most World Series games won
New York Yankees,134
Player with the most career World Series games
Yogi Berra, 75
Player with the most career World Series plate appearances
Yogi Berra, 295
Player with the most career World Series at-bats
Yogi Berra, 259
Player with the highest career World Series batting average
Phil Garner, .500
Player with the highest batting average in a single World Series
Billy Hatcher, .750 in 1990
Player with the highest career World Series on-base percentage
Barry Bonds, .700
Player with the highest on-base percentage in a single World Series
Billy Hatcher, .800 in 1990
Player with the highest career World Series slugging percentage (minimum 5 games)
Barry Bonds, 1.294
Player with the highest slugging percentage in a single World Series
Lou Gehrig, 1.727 in 1928
Player with the highest career World Series OPS (minimum 5 games)
Barry Bonds, 1.994
Player with the highest OPS in a single World Series
Lou Gehrig, 2.433 in 1928
Player with the most career World Series hits
Yogi Berra, 71
Player with the most hits in a single World Series
Marty Barrett (1986), Lou Brock (1968), and Bobby Richardson (1964) tied with 13
Player with the most career World Series singles
Yogi Berra, 49
Player with the most singles in a single World Series
Sam Rice, 12 in 1925
Player with the most career World Series doubles
Yogi Berra and Frankie Frisch tied with 10 apiece
Player with the most doubles in a single World Series
Pete Fox, six in 1934
Player with the most career World Series triples
Tris Speaker, Tommy Leach and Billy Johnson tied with four apiece
Player with the most triples in a single World Series
Tommy Leach, four in 1903
Player with the most career World Series home runs
Mickey Mantle, 18
Player with the most home runs in a single World Series
George Springer (2017), Chase Utley (2009) and Reggie Jackson (1977) tied with five apiece
Player with the most career World Series RBIs
Mickey Mantle, 40
Player with the most RBIs in a single World Series
Bobby Richardson, 12 in 1960
Player with the most career World Series runs
Mickey Mantle, 42
Player with the most runs scored in a single World Series
Paul Molitor (1993) and Reggie Jackson (1977) tied with 10
Player with the most career World Series walks
Mickey Mantle, 43
Player with the most walks in a single World Series
Barry Bonds, 13 in 2002
Player with the most career World Series stolen bases
Eddie Collins and Lou Brock tied with 14 apiece
Player with the most stolen bases in a single World Series
Lou Brock, seven in 1967 and 1968
Player with the most career World Series total bases
Mickey Mantle, 123
Player with the most total bases in a single World Series
George Springer, 29 in 2017
Player with the most career World Series strikeouts
Mickey Mantle, 54
Player with the most strikeouts in a single World Series
Cody Bellinger, 17 in 2017
Pitcher with the most career World Series games
Mariano Rivera, 24
Pitcher with the most games played in a single World Series
Darold Knowles (1973) and Brandon Morrow (2017) tied with seven apiece
Pitcher with the most career World Series starts
Whitey Ford, 22
Pitcher with the most career World Series complete games
Pitcher with the most career World Series wins
Whitey Ford, 10
Pitcher with the most career World Series saves
Mariano Rivera, 11
Pitcher with the most saves in a single World Series
John Wetteland, four in 1996
Pitcher with the lowest career World Series ERA (minimum 20 IP)
Madison Bumgarner, 0.25
Pitcher with the most career World Series strikeouts
Whitey Ford, 94
Pitcher with the most career strikeouts in a single World Series
Bob Gibson, 35 in 1968
Manager with the most World Series titles
Joe McCarthy and Casey Stengel tied with seven apiece
World Series winners
2023 - Texas Rangers
2022 - Houston Astros
2021 - Atlanta Braves
2020 - Los Angeles Dodgers
2019 - Washington Nationals
2018 - Boston Red Sox
2017 - Houston Astros
2016 - Chicago Cubs
2015 - Kansas City Royals
2014 - San Francisco Giants
2013 - Boston Red Sox
2012 - San Francisco Giants
2011 - St. Louis Cardinals
2010 - San Francisco Giants
2009 - New York Yankees
2008 - Philadelphia Phillies
2007 - Boston Red Sox
2006 - St. Louis Cardinals
2005 - Chicago White Sox
2004 - Boston Red Sox
2003 - Florida Marlins
2002 - Anaheim Angels
2001 - Arizona Diamondbacks
2000 - New York Yankees
1999 - New York Yankees
1998 - New York Yankees
1997 - Florida Marlins
1996 - New York Yankees
1995 - Atlanta Braves
1993 - Toronto Blue Jays
1992 - Toronto Blue Jays
1991 - Minnesota Twins
1990 - Cincinnati Reds
1989 - Oakland Athletics
1988 - Los Angeles Dodgers
1987 - Minnesota Twins
1986 - New York Mets
1985 - Kansas City Royals
1984 - Detroit Tigers
1983 - Baltimore Orioles
1982 - St. Louis Cardinals
1981 - Los Angeles Dodgers
1980 - Philadelphia Phillies
1979 - Pittsburgh Pirates
1978 - New York Yankees
1977 - New York Yankees
1976 - Cincinnati Reds
1975 - Cincinnati Reds
1974 - Oakland Athletics
1973 - Oakland Athletics
1972 - Oakland Athletics
1971 - Pittsburgh Pirates
1970 - Baltimore Orioles
1969 - New York Mets
1968 - Detroit Tigers
1967 - St. Louis Cardinals
1966 - Baltimore Orioles
1965 - Los Angeles Dodgers
1964 - St. Louis Cardinals
1963 - Los Angeles Dodgers
1962 - New York Yankees
1961 - New York Yankees
1960 - Pittsburgh Pirates
1959 - Los Angeles Dodgers
1958 - New York Yankees
1957 - Milwaukee Braves
1956 - New York Yankees
1955 - Brooklyn Dodgers
1954 - New York Giants
1953 - New York Yankees
1952 - New York Yankees
1951 - New York Yankees
1950 - New York Yankees
1949 - New York Yankees
1948 - Cleveland Indians
1947 - New York Yankees
1946 - St. Louis Cardinals
1945 - Detroit Tigers
1944 - St. Louis Cardinals
1943 - New York Yankees
1942 - St. Louis Cardinals
1941 - New York Yankees
1940 - Cincinnati Reds
1939 - New York Yankees
1938 - New York Yankees
1937 - New York Yankees
1936 - New York Yankees
1935 - Detroit Tigers
1934 - St. Louis Cardinals
1933 - New York Giants
1932 - New York Yankees
1931 - St. Louis Cardinals
1930 - Philadelphia Athletics
1929 - Philadelphia Athletics
1928 - New York Yankees
1927 - New York Yankees
1926 - St. Louis Cardinals
1925 - Pittsburgh Pirates
1924 - Washington Senators
1923 - New York Yankees
1922 - New York Giants
1921 - New York Giants
1920 - Cleveland Indians
1919 - Cincinnati Reds
1918 - Boston Red Sox
1917 - Chicago White Sox
1916 - Boston Red Sox
1915 - Boston Red Sox
1914 - Boston Braves
1913 - Philadelphia Athletics
1912 - Boston Red Sox
1911 - Philadelphia Athletics
1910 - Philadelphia Athletics
1909 - Pittsburgh Pirates
1908 - Chicago Cubs
1907 - Chicago Cubs
1906 - Chicago White Sox
1905 - New York Giants
1904 - No World Series held due to boycott by the New York Giants
1903 - Boston Americans
Check out the ESPN MLB hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats and more.