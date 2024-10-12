        <
          ALCS history: Winners, key stats on the MLB playoff series

          MLB altered its playoff structure in 1969 and established the League Championship Series. The LCS is a showdown between the winners of the Division Series to determine which team will represent its respective league - American League and National League - in the World Series. Baseball expanded both the ALCS and NLCS in 1985, from a best-of-five series to a best-of-seven format.

          Here's a look at notable stats from ALCS history:

          Franchise with the most appearances

          New York Yankees, 18

          Franchise with the most games

          New York Yankees, 94

          Franchise with the most wins

          New York Yankees, 50

          Franchise with the most series wins

          New York Yankees, 11

          Franchise with the fewest series wins

          Seattle Mariners, 0 (reached the ALCS in 1995, 2000 and 2001)

          Player with the most games

          Derek Jeter, 54

          Player with the most at bats

          Derek Jeter, 226

          Player with the highest batting average

          Fred Lynn, .517

          Player with the most hits

          Derek Jeter, 58

          Player with the most home runs

          Manny Ramirez, 10

          Player with the most RBIs

          Bernie Williams, 33

          Player with the most runs

          Derek Jeter, 32

          Player with the most stolen bases

          Rickey Henderson, 16

          Pitcher with the most games

          Mariano Rivera, 33

          Pitcher with the most wins

          Dave Stewart, 8

          Pitcher with the most losses

          Doyle Alexander, 4

          Pitcher with the most saves

          Mariano Rivera, 13

          Pitcher with the lowest ERA

          Blue Moon Odom, 0.40

          Pitcher with the most strikeouts

          Mike Mussina, 66

          Manager with the most wins

          Joe Torre, 27 (6-1 in seven ALCS appearances with the Yankees)

          All-time winners list

          • 2023 - Texas Rangers

          • 2022 - Houston Astros

          • 2021 - Houston Astros

          • 2020 - Tampa Bay Rays

          • 2019 - Houston Astros

          • 2018 - Boston Red Sox

          • 2017 - Houston Astros

          • 2016 - Cleveland Indians

          • 2015 - Kansas City Royals

          • 2014 - Kansas City Royals

          • 2013 - Boston Red Sox

          • 2012 - Detroit Tigers

          • 2011 - Texas Rangers

          • 2010 - Texas Rangers

          • 2009 - New York Yankees

          • 2008 - Tampa Bay Rays

          • 2007 - Boston Red Sox

          • 2006 - Detroit Tigers

          • 2005 - Chicago White Sox

          • 2004 - Boston Red Sox

          • 2003 - New York Yankees

          • 2002 - Anaheim Angels

          • 2001 - New York Yankees

          • 2000 - New York Yankees

          • 1999 - New York Yankees

          • 1998 - New York Yankees

          • 1997 - Cleveland Indians

          • 1996 - New York Yankees

          • 1995 - Cleveland Indians

          • 1993 - Toronto Blue Jays

          • 1992 - Toronto Blue Jays

          • 1991 - Minnesota Twins

          • 1990 - Oakland Athletics

          • 1989 - Oakland Athletics

          • 1988 - Oakland Athletics

          • 1987 - Minnesota Twins

          • 1986 - Boston Red Sox

          • 1985 - Kansas City Royals

          • 1984 - Detroit Tigers

          • 1983 - Baltimore Orioles

          • 1982 - Milwaukee Brewers

          • 1981 - New York Yankees

          • 1980 - Kansas City Royals

          • 1979 - Baltimore Orioles

          • 1978 - New York Yankees

          • 1977 - New York Yankees

          • 1976 - New York Yankees

          • 1975 - Boston Red Sox

          • 1974 - Oakland Athletics

          • 1973 - Oakland Athletics

          • 1972 - Oakland Athletics

          • 1971 - Baltimore Orioles

          • 1970 - Baltimore Orioles

          • 1969 - Baltimore Orioles

