ALCS history: Winners, key stats on the MLB playoff series

MLB altered its playoff structure in 1969 and established the League Championship Series. The LCS is a showdown between the winners of the Division Series to determine which team will represent its respective league - American League and National League - in the World Series. Baseball expanded both the ALCS and NLCS in 1985, from a best-of-five series to a best-of-seven format.
Here's a look at notable stats from ALCS history:
Franchise with the most appearances
New York Yankees, 18
Franchise with the most games
New York Yankees, 94
Franchise with the most wins
New York Yankees, 50
Franchise with the most series wins
New York Yankees, 11
Franchise with the fewest series wins
Seattle Mariners, 0 (reached the ALCS in 1995, 2000 and 2001)
Player with the most games
Derek Jeter, 54
Player with the most at bats
Derek Jeter, 226
Player with the highest batting average
Fred Lynn, .517
Player with the most hits
Derek Jeter, 58
Player with the most home runs
Manny Ramirez, 10
Player with the most RBIs
Bernie Williams, 33
Player with the most runs
Derek Jeter, 32
Player with the most stolen bases
Rickey Henderson, 16
Pitcher with the most games
Mariano Rivera, 33
Pitcher with the most wins
Dave Stewart, 8
Pitcher with the most losses
Pitcher with the most saves
Mariano Rivera, 13
Pitcher with the lowest ERA
Blue Moon Odom, 0.40
Pitcher with the most strikeouts
Mike Mussina, 66
Manager with the most wins
Joe Torre, 27 (6-1 in seven ALCS appearances with the Yankees)
All-time winners list
2023 - Texas Rangers
2022 - Houston Astros
2021 - Houston Astros
2020 - Tampa Bay Rays
2019 - Houston Astros
2018 - Boston Red Sox
2017 - Houston Astros
2016 - Cleveland Indians
2015 - Kansas City Royals
2014 - Kansas City Royals
2013 - Boston Red Sox
2012 - Detroit Tigers
2011 - Texas Rangers
2010 - Texas Rangers
2009 - New York Yankees
2008 - Tampa Bay Rays
2007 - Boston Red Sox
2006 - Detroit Tigers
2005 - Chicago White Sox
2004 - Boston Red Sox
2003 - New York Yankees
2002 - Anaheim Angels
2001 - New York Yankees
2000 - New York Yankees
1999 - New York Yankees
1998 - New York Yankees
1997 - Cleveland Indians
1996 - New York Yankees
1995 - Cleveland Indians
1993 - Toronto Blue Jays
1992 - Toronto Blue Jays
1991 - Minnesota Twins
1990 - Oakland Athletics
1989 - Oakland Athletics
1988 - Oakland Athletics
1987 - Minnesota Twins
1986 - Boston Red Sox
1985 - Kansas City Royals
1984 - Detroit Tigers
1983 - Baltimore Orioles
1982 - Milwaukee Brewers
1981 - New York Yankees
1980 - Kansas City Royals
1979 - Baltimore Orioles
1978 - New York Yankees
1977 - New York Yankees
1976 - New York Yankees
1975 - Boston Red Sox
1974 - Oakland Athletics
1973 - Oakland Athletics
1972 - Oakland Athletics
1971 - Baltimore Orioles
1970 - Baltimore Orioles
1969 - Baltimore Orioles
