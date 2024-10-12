ALCS history: Winners, key stats on the MLB playoff series

Open Extended Reactions

MLB altered its playoff structure in 1969 and established the League Championship Series. The LCS is a showdown between the winners of the Division Series to determine which team will represent its respective league - American League and National League - in the World Series. Baseball expanded both the ALCS and NLCS in 1985, from a best-of-five series to a best-of-seven format.

Here's a look at notable stats from ALCS history:

Franchise with the most appearances

New York Yankees, 18

Franchise with the most games

New York Yankees, 94

Franchise with the most wins

New York Yankees, 50

Franchise with the most series wins

New York Yankees, 11

Franchise with the fewest series wins

Seattle Mariners, 0 (reached the ALCS in 1995, 2000 and 2001)

Player with the most games

Derek Jeter, 54

Player with the most at bats

Derek Jeter, 226

Player with the highest batting average

Fred Lynn, .517

Player with the most hits

Derek Jeter, 58

Player with the most home runs

Manny Ramirez, 10

Player with the most RBIs

Bernie Williams, 33

Player with the most runs

Derek Jeter, 32

Player with the most stolen bases

Rickey Henderson, 16

Pitcher with the most games

Mariano Rivera, 33

Pitcher with the most wins

Dave Stewart, 8

Pitcher with the most losses

Doyle Alexander, 4

Pitcher with the most saves

Mariano Rivera, 13

Pitcher with the lowest ERA

Blue Moon Odom, 0.40

Pitcher with the most strikeouts

Mike Mussina, 66

Manager with the most wins

Joe Torre, 27 (6-1 in seven ALCS appearances with the Yankees)

All-time winners list

