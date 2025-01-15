Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Elian Peña, a shortstop from the Dominican Republic who turned 17 in October, agreed to a $5 million bonus with the New York Mets on Wednesday that was the largest amount on the first day of the 2025 international signing period.

Peña was rated the No. 3 prospect in the international class for this year by MLB.com behind Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, who must agree to a deal by Jan. 23, and Dominican shortstop Josuar De Jesus Gonzalez, who agreed with the San Francisco Giants to $2,997,500.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays, all hoping to sign Sasaki, did not finalize any contracts with bonuses of more than $10,000, which count against their signing bonus pools. Just half of the 30 teams finalized deals of more than $10,000 in the opening hours of the signing period.

"It just created uncertainty for teams and certainly created uncertainty for some players," Detroit Tigers assistant general manager Rob Metzler said. "Certainly the 2025 signing period has had more uncertainty than others."

Dominican outfielder Cris Rodriguez, ranked fourth, signed with the Detroit Tigers for $3,197,500, and Andrew Salas, a shortstop and outfielder ranked fifth, signed with the Miami Marlins for $3.7 million. Salas was born in the U.S. and moved to Venezuela.

Hoping to become a two-way player just like Shohei Ohtani, 18-year-old Shotaro Morii made the rare decision to bypass Japanese professional baseball entirely and agreed with the Athletics at $1,510,500.

Other agreements included Dominican infielder Johan De Los Santos and the Pittsburgh Pirates ($2.25 million), Venezuelan catcher Gabriel Davalillo and the Los Angeles Angels ($2 million), Venezuelan infielder Brayan Cortesia and the Washington Nationals ($1.92 million), Dominican infielder Darell Morel and Pittsburgh ($1,778,600), Venezuelan infielder Leon Santiago and the Minnesota Twins ($1,697,500), Dominican outfielder Maykel Coret and the Tampa Bay Rays ($1.6 million), Venezuelan outfielder Breyson Guedez and the Athletics ($1.5 million), Dominican outfielder Elian De La Cruz and the Arizona Diamondbacks ($1.1 million), Dominican shortstop Christopher Acosta and the Milwaukee Brewers ($1.1 million), Dominican infielder Raymer Medina and Tampa Bay ($1.1 million), Venezuelan catcher Daniel Hernandez and Washington ($1.1 million) and Dominican infielder Warel Solano and Tampa Bay ($1.05 million).

Players born from Sept. 1, 2007, through Aug. 31, 2008, are eligible to sign during this year's period, which ends Dec. 15. Teams have signing bonus pools ranging from about $5.1 million to $7.6 million; signing bonuses of $10,000 and under don't count against a team's cap.

Australian right-hander Robinson Smith signed with the Pirates for $400,000 and Italian right-hander Filippo Sabatini with the Philadelphia Phillies for $80,000. Ugandan infielder Armstrong Muhoozi agreed with Pittsburgh for $40,000.