Star Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki plans to sign with either the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres or Toronto Blue Jays at some point over the next week or so, sources told ESPN on Monday, with a cadre of big-name teams informed in recent days they are no longer in consideration for one of the most talented pitchers in the world.

The New York Yankees, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers were told they are out on Sasaki, sources said, leaving the two favorites from the beginning -- Los Angeles and San Diego -- along with a surprise entrant in Toronto.

The 23-year-old Sasaki, whose 100-mph-plus fastball and devastating split-fingered fastball made him among the best pitchers in Japan, was posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines in December, opening a 45-day window for him to sign. Because Sasaki is under 25, he must sign as an international amateur. The new international signing period opens Wednesday, though Sasaki is not expected to sign until perhaps closer to Jan. 23, when his posting window closes.

The emergence of Toronto comes on the heels of Sasaki's visit there Thursday and Friday, which was first reported by The Athletic. Sasaki also visited San Diego over the weekend, bringing even closer the conclusion of a process that has engaged teams across baseball.

The prospect of signing Sasaki is alluring. Doing so at a steeply discounted price -- international signings are hard-capped, putting a ceiling of around $10 million on Sasaki's signing bonus -- offers teams immense value as Sasaki would play the next three seasons making around the league minimum salary and then spend three more years in an arbitration system that dampens salaries. The finalists, understanding the rarity of a player such as Sasaki, are exploring trading for extra bonus money beyond their allotted amount in case they are chosen.

High-ranking MLB executives were regular attendees of Sasaki's games with Lotte over the past two seasons. In 111 innings last year, Sasaki struck out 129 and walked 32 while logging a 2.35 ERA. He put up even better numbers the previous two seasons, and Lotte posted him despite understanding that if he had remained with the team for two more years, he would have been in line for a nine-figure contract that would include a significant posting fee paid to the team.

With Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers already employ two of Sasaki's Samurai Japan teammates and are coming off a World Series win. While they have been the public favorites from the jump, sources cautioned that the Padres -- with right-hander Yu Darvish, who has played a mentor role to Sasaki -- were every bit a threat to sign him.

The Blue Jays being the third team stunned front offices around the game. Toronto is coming off a last-place finish in the American League East, has a below-average farm system, has not come to terms on a contract extension with its foundational player, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and has been turned down by a number of high-profile free agents, from Ohtani to Juan Soto to Corbin Burnes.

Nevertheless, Toronto emerged from its meeting with Sasaki confident and hopeful, sources said, that as one of the biggest baseball decisions in recent memory approaches, the feelings are reciprocated.