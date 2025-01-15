Shohei Ohtani joins SportsCenter to reflect on winning the NL Most Valuable Player award along with winning the World Series with the Dodgers. (3:36)

BRISTOL, Conn. -- Shohei Ohtani and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will be featured on four of ESPN's first 10 "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcasts along with a March 27 appearance on the sport's main Opening Day.

ESPN said Wednesday it will broadcast the Dodgers' Sunday night games against the Chicago Cubs (April 13), Atlanta Braves (May 4), New York Mets (May 25) and New York Yankees (June 1).

The Dodgers appeared in the maximum five Sunday night games last year, as did the Yankees, Braves and Boston Red Sox.

Los Angeles opens the season on March 18 and 19 against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, and most other teams start play March 27. ESPN's doubleheader that day features exclusive coverage of the Yankees hosting Milwaukee and the Dodgers at home against Detroit. The March 27 appearances don't count against each team's five-game ESPN limit.

ESPN's Sunday night games started in 1990.