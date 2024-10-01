Open Extended Reactions

The 12 playoff teams have been determined -- finally! -- and the postseason begins Tuesday, with October legends to be born and historic moments to be forged. The MLB playoffs are always unpredictable, but this year feels more unpredictable than ever -- with a lot of World Series droughts on the line. Consider:

• The Cleveland Guardians haven't won since 1948, the longest championship drought of any of the original 16 franchises.

• The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers, both born in 1969, have never won a World Series (the Padres haven't been since 1998, the Brewers since 1982).

• The Baltimore Orioles last won in 1983 (the last time they went), the Detroit Tigers in 1984.

• The New York Mets haven't won a World Series since 1986.

• The New York Yankees haven't been to a World Series since their last title in 2009 (and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't won since 2008).

Could one or two huge performances help end one of these droughts? Here are the 40 players who will decide October.