NLCS history: Winners, key stats on the MLB playoff series

MLB altered its playoff structure in 1969 and established the League Championship Series. The LCS is a showdown between the winners of the division series to determine which team will represent its respective league -- American League and National League -- in the World Series. Baseball expanded both the ALCS and NLCS in 1985, from a best-of-five to a best-of-seven series.

Here's a look at notable stats from NLCS history:

Franchise with the most appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers, 15

Franchise with the most games played

Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals are tied with 81 apiece

Franchise with the most wins

Los Angeles Dodgers, 39

Franchise with the most series wins

Los Angeles Dodgers, 8

Player with the most games

Terry Pendleton, 38

Player with the most at-bats

Terry Pendleton, 135

Player with the highest batting average

Lloyd McClendon, .625

Player with the most hits

Pete Rose, 45

Player with the most home runs

Albert Pujols, 10

Player with the most RBIs

Albert Pujols, 27

Player with the most runs

Albert Pujols, 25

Player with the most stolen bases

Ron Gant, Davey Lopes and Joe Morgan are tied with eight apiece

Pitcher with the most games

Mark Wohlers, 19

Pitcher with the most wins

Tom Glavine and John Smoltz tied with six apiece

Pitcher with the most losses

Tom Glavine, 10

Pitcher with the most saves

Brad Lidge, 10

Pitcher with the lowest ERA

Dave Dravecky, 0.43

Pitcher with the most strikeouts

John Smoltz, 89

Manager with the most wins

Bobby Cox, 28 (5-5 in 10 NLCS appearances with the Atlanta Braves)

All-time winners

2023 - Arizona Diamondbacks

2022 - Philadelphia Phillies

2021 - Atlanta Braves

2020 - Los Angeles Dodgers

2019 - Washington Nationals

2018 - Los Angeles Dodgers

2017 - Los Angeles Dodgers

2016 - Chicago Cubs

2015 - New York Mets

2014 - San Francisco Giants

2013 - St. Louis Cardinals

2012 - San Francisco Giants

2011 - St. Louis Cardinals

2010 - San Francisco Giants

2009 - Philadelphia Phillies

2008 - Philadelphia Phillies

2007 - Colorado Rockies

2006 - St. Louis Cardinals

2005 - Houston Astros

2004 - St. Louis Cardinals

2003 - Florida Marlins

2002 - San Francisco Giants

2001 - Arizona Diamondbacks

2000 - New York Mets

1999 - Atlanta Braves

1998 - San Diego Padres

1997 - Florida Marlins

1996 - Atlanta Braves

1995 - Atlanta Braves

1993 - Philadelphia Phillies

1992 - Atlanta Braves

1991 - Atlanta Braves

1990 - Cincinnati Reds

1989 - San Francisco Giants

1988 - Los Angeles Dodgers

1987 - St. Louis Cardinals

1986 - New York Mets

1985 - St. Louis Cardinals

1984 - San Diego Padres

1983 - Philadelphia Phillies

1982 - St. Louis Cardinals

1981 - Los Angeles Dodgers

1980 - Philadelphia Phillies

1979 - Pittsburgh Pirates

1978 - Los Angeles Dodgers

1977 - Los Angeles Dodgers

1976 - Cincinnati Reds

1975 - Cincinnati Reds

1974 - Los Angeles Dodgers

1973 - New York Mets

1972 - Cincinnati Reds

1971 - Pittsburgh Pirates

1970 - Cincinnati Reds

1969 - New York Mets

