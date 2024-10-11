NLCS history: Winners, key stats on the MLB playoff series

MLB altered its playoff structure in 1969 and established the League Championship Series. The LCS is a showdown between the winners of the division series to determine which team will represent its respective league -- American League and National League -- in the World Series. Baseball expanded both the ALCS and NLCS in 1985, from a best-of-five to a best-of-seven series.
Here's a look at notable stats from NLCS history:
Franchise with the most appearances
Franchise with the most games played
Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals are tied with 81 apiece
Franchise with the most wins
Los Angeles Dodgers, 39
Franchise with the most series wins
Los Angeles Dodgers, 8
Player with the most games
Terry Pendleton, 38
Player with the most at-bats
Terry Pendleton, 135
Player with the highest batting average
Lloyd McClendon, .625
Player with the most hits
Pete Rose, 45
Player with the most home runs
Albert Pujols, 10
Player with the most RBIs
Albert Pujols, 27
Player with the most runs
Albert Pujols, 25
Player with the most stolen bases
Ron Gant, Davey Lopes and Joe Morgan are tied with eight apiece
Pitcher with the most games
Mark Wohlers, 19
Pitcher with the most wins
Tom Glavine and John Smoltz tied with six apiece
Pitcher with the most losses
Tom Glavine, 10
Pitcher with the most saves
Brad Lidge, 10
Pitcher with the lowest ERA
Dave Dravecky, 0.43
Pitcher with the most strikeouts
John Smoltz, 89
Manager with the most wins
Bobby Cox, 28 (5-5 in 10 NLCS appearances with the Atlanta Braves)
All-time winners
2023 - Arizona Diamondbacks
2022 - Philadelphia Phillies
2021 - Atlanta Braves
2020 - Los Angeles Dodgers
2019 - Washington Nationals
2018 - Los Angeles Dodgers
2017 - Los Angeles Dodgers
2016 - Chicago Cubs
2015 - New York Mets
2014 - San Francisco Giants
2013 - St. Louis Cardinals
2012 - San Francisco Giants
2011 - St. Louis Cardinals
2010 - San Francisco Giants
2009 - Philadelphia Phillies
2008 - Philadelphia Phillies
2007 - Colorado Rockies
2006 - St. Louis Cardinals
2005 - Houston Astros
2004 - St. Louis Cardinals
2003 - Florida Marlins
2002 - San Francisco Giants
2001 - Arizona Diamondbacks
2000 - New York Mets
1999 - Atlanta Braves
1998 - San Diego Padres
1997 - Florida Marlins
1996 - Atlanta Braves
1995 - Atlanta Braves
1993 - Philadelphia Phillies
1992 - Atlanta Braves
1991 - Atlanta Braves
1990 - Cincinnati Reds
1989 - San Francisco Giants
1988 - Los Angeles Dodgers
1987 - St. Louis Cardinals
1986 - New York Mets
1985 - St. Louis Cardinals
1984 - San Diego Padres
1983 - Philadelphia Phillies
1982 - St. Louis Cardinals
1981 - Los Angeles Dodgers
1980 - Philadelphia Phillies
1979 - Pittsburgh Pirates
1978 - Los Angeles Dodgers
1977 - Los Angeles Dodgers
1976 - Cincinnati Reds
1975 - Cincinnati Reds
1974 - Los Angeles Dodgers
1973 - New York Mets
1972 - Cincinnati Reds
1971 - Pittsburgh Pirates
1970 - Cincinnati Reds
1969 - New York Mets
