          NLCS history: Winners, key stats on the MLB playoff series

          The NLCS decides the MLB champion of the National League. AP Photo/David J. Phillip
          Keith Jenkins
          Oct 11, 2024, 02:05 PM

          MLB altered its playoff structure in 1969 and established the League Championship Series. The LCS is a showdown between the winners of the division series to determine which team will represent its respective league -- American League and National League -- in the World Series. Baseball expanded both the ALCS and NLCS in 1985, from a best-of-five to a best-of-seven series.

          Here's a look at notable stats from NLCS history:

          Franchise with the most appearances

          Los Angeles Dodgers, 15

          Franchise with the most games played

          Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals are tied with 81 apiece

          Franchise with the most wins

          Los Angeles Dodgers, 39

          Franchise with the most series wins

          Los Angeles Dodgers, 8

          Player with the most games

          Terry Pendleton, 38

          Player with the most at-bats

          Terry Pendleton, 135

          Player with the highest batting average

          Lloyd McClendon, .625

          Player with the most hits

          Pete Rose, 45

          Player with the most home runs

          Albert Pujols, 10

          Player with the most RBIs

          Albert Pujols, 27

          Player with the most runs

          Albert Pujols, 25

          Player with the most stolen bases

          Ron Gant, Davey Lopes and Joe Morgan are tied with eight apiece

          Pitcher with the most games

          Mark Wohlers, 19

          Pitcher with the most wins

          Tom Glavine and John Smoltz tied with six apiece

          Pitcher with the most losses

          Tom Glavine, 10

          Pitcher with the most saves

          Brad Lidge, 10

          Pitcher with the lowest ERA

          Dave Dravecky, 0.43

          Pitcher with the most strikeouts

          John Smoltz, 89

          Manager with the most wins

          Bobby Cox, 28 (5-5 in 10 NLCS appearances with the Atlanta Braves)

          All-time winners

          2023 - Arizona Diamondbacks

          2022 - Philadelphia Phillies

          2021 - Atlanta Braves

          2020 - Los Angeles Dodgers

          2019 - Washington Nationals

          2018 - Los Angeles Dodgers

          2017 - Los Angeles Dodgers

          2016 - Chicago Cubs

          2015 - New York Mets

          2014 - San Francisco Giants

          2013 - St. Louis Cardinals

          2012 - San Francisco Giants

          2011 - St. Louis Cardinals

          2010 - San Francisco Giants

          2009 - Philadelphia Phillies

          2008 - Philadelphia Phillies

          2007 - Colorado Rockies

          2006 - St. Louis Cardinals

          2005 - Houston Astros

          2004 - St. Louis Cardinals

          2003 - Florida Marlins

          2002 - San Francisco Giants

          2001 - Arizona Diamondbacks

          2000 - New York Mets

          1999 - Atlanta Braves

          1998 - San Diego Padres

          1997 - Florida Marlins

          1996 - Atlanta Braves

          1995 - Atlanta Braves

          1993 - Philadelphia Phillies

          1992 - Atlanta Braves

          1991 - Atlanta Braves

          1990 - Cincinnati Reds

          1989 - San Francisco Giants

          1988 - Los Angeles Dodgers

          1987 - St. Louis Cardinals

          1986 - New York Mets

          1985 - St. Louis Cardinals

          1984 - San Diego Padres

          1983 - Philadelphia Phillies

          1982 - St. Louis Cardinals

          1981 - Los Angeles Dodgers

          1980 - Philadelphia Phillies

          1979 - Pittsburgh Pirates

          1978 - Los Angeles Dodgers

          1977 - Los Angeles Dodgers

          1976 - Cincinnati Reds

          1975 - Cincinnati Reds

          1974 - Los Angeles Dodgers

          1973 - New York Mets

          1972 - Cincinnati Reds

          1971 - Pittsburgh Pirates

          1970 - Cincinnati Reds

          1969 - New York Mets

