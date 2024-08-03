Which MLB franchise has the most no-hitters?

Open Extended Reactions

Blake Snell of the San Francisco Giants just notched the first no-hitter of his career vs. the Cincinnati Reds. The Giants ultimately won the game 3-0. The Giants have now achieved 18 solo no-hitters in their franchise history.

A no-hitter is a feat in which a pitcher (or pitchers) gives up no hits against the opposing team.

Which MLB teams have accomplished the most solo no-hitters? Check out the breakdown below:

22

Los Angeles Dodgers

19

Chicago White Sox

18

San Francisco Giants

17

Cincinnati Reds

Boston Red Sox

16

Chicago Cubs

14

Cleveland Guardians

13

Houston Astros

Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta Braves

New York Yankees

12

Oakland Athletics

10

Los Angeles Angels

9

St. Louis Cardinals

8

Detroit Tigers

Baltimore Orioles

7

Minnesota Twins

Washington Nationals

6

Miami Marlins

5

Texas Rangers

Pittsburgh Pirates

Seattle Mariners

4

Kansas City Royals

3

Arizona Diamondbacks

2

San Diego Padres

1

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

Colorado Rockies

New York Mets

Milwaukee Brewers

