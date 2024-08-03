        <
          Which MLB franchise has the most no-hitters?

          Blake Snell achieved the first no-hitter of his career with the San Francisco Giants. Katie Stratman/USA TODAY Sports
          Aug 3, 2024, 03:17 AM

          Blake Snell of the San Francisco Giants just notched the first no-hitter of his career vs. the Cincinnati Reds. The Giants ultimately won the game 3-0. The Giants have now achieved 18 solo no-hitters in their franchise history.

          A no-hitter is a feat in which a pitcher (or pitchers) gives up no hits against the opposing team.

          Which MLB teams have accomplished the most solo no-hitters? Check out the breakdown below:

          22

          Los Angeles Dodgers

          19

          Chicago White Sox

          18

          San Francisco Giants

          17

          Cincinnati Reds

          Boston Red Sox

          16

          Chicago Cubs

          14

          Cleveland Guardians

          13

          Houston Astros

          Philadelphia Phillies

          Atlanta Braves

          New York Yankees

          12

          Oakland Athletics

          10

          Los Angeles Angels

          9

          St. Louis Cardinals

          8

          Detroit Tigers

          Baltimore Orioles

          7

          Minnesota Twins

          Washington Nationals

          6

          Miami Marlins

          5

          Texas Rangers

          Pittsburgh Pirates

          Seattle Mariners

          4

          Kansas City Royals

          3

          Arizona Diamondbacks

          2

          San Diego Padres

          1

          Tampa Bay Rays

          Toronto Blue Jays

          Colorado Rockies

          New York Mets

          Milwaukee Brewers

