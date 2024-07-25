Open Extended Reactions

Last year's MLB draft was considered the best in more than a decade, and we're already seeing the fruits of that with the likes of Paul Skenes, Wyatt Langford, Nolan Schanuel, Hurston Waldrep and Jacob Wilson all already appearing in the majors the season after being drafted.

This year's draft wasn't anywhere close to being regarded as highly, but, similarly to 2023, it was heavy on college players in the first round, with 20 of the 30 selections, including the first eight, coming from colleges rather than high schools.

Many of those players are the best bets to be the first from their team's 2024 draft to reach the majors, but let's go team by team for some analysis on which players you might soon see take the field in an MLB game. Teams are listed in their first-round draft order, so let's kick it off with the Guardians and the No. 1 pick.