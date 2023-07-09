The 2023 MLB draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the Pittsburgh Pirates starting things off with the No. 1 overall pick.
Will the Pirates take one of the three SEC stars (Wyatt Langford, Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews) atop ESPN MLB draft analyst Kiley McDaniel's draft rankings or surprise with a high school slugger in Max Clark or Walker Jenkins?
What will the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins do as they follow Pittsburgh in the top five? And who will be the biggest steals -- and stretches -- of Day 1?
Follow along for pick-by-pick coverage, with ESPN MLB experts David Schoenfield and Dan Mullen breaking down everything you need to know about who your favorite team took in the first round as the picks come off the board.
Jeff Passan and Jessica Mendoza give their top storylines heading into the MLB draft, including the possibility of college teammates being the first two players selected.
MLB draft order
First Round
1. Pittsburgh Pirates
2. Washington Nationals
3. Detroit Tigers
4. Texas Rangers
5. Minnesota Twins
6. Oakland Athletics
7. Cincinnati Reds
8. Kansas City Royals
9. Colorado Rockies
10. Miami Marlins
11. Los Angeles Angels
12. Arizona Diamondbacks
13. Chicago Cubs
14. Boston Red Sox
15. Chicago White Sox
16. San Francisco Giants
17. Baltimore Orioles
18. Milwaukee Brewers
19. Tampa Bay Rays
20. Toronto Blue Jays
21. St. Louis Cardinals
22. Seattle Mariners
23. Cleveland Guardians
24. Atlanta Braves
25. San Diego Padres
26. New York Yankees
27. Philadelphia Phillies
28. Houston Astros
Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks
29. Seattle Mariners (for Julio Rodriguez winning ROY)
Competitive Balance Round A
30. Seattle Mariners
31. Tampa Bay Rays
32. New York Mets
(First pick dropped 10 spots because Mets exceeded the competitive balance tax threshold by more than $40 million.)
33. Milwaukee Brewers
34. Minnesota Twins
35. Miami Marlins
36. Los Angeles Dodgers
(First pick dropped 10 spots because Dodgers exceeded the competitive balance tax threshold by more than $40 million.)
37. Detroit Tigers
38. Cincinnati Reds
39. Oakland Athletics
Second Round
40. Washington Nationals
41. Oakland Athletics
42. Pittsburgh Pirates
43. Cincinnati Reds
44. Kansas City Royals
45. Detroit Tigers
46. Colorado Rockies
47. Miami Marlins
48. Arizona Diamondbacks
49. Minnesota Twins
50. Boston Red Sox
51. Chicago White Sox
52. San Francisco Giants
53. Baltimore Orioles
54. Milwaukee Brewers
55. Tampa Bay Rays
56. New York Mets
57. Seattle Mariners
58. Cleveland Guardians
59. Atlanta Braves
60. Los Angeles Dodgers
61. Houston Astros
Competitive Balance Round B
62. Cleveland Guardians
63. Baltimore Orioles
64. Arizona Diamondbacks
65. Colorado Rockies
66. Kansas City Royals
67. Pittsburgh Pirates
Compensation Picks
68. Chicago Cubs
69. San Francisco Giants
70. Atlanta Braves