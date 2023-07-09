Kiley McDaniel gives some insight on the top prospects to look out for in the 2023 MLB draft, including LSU standouts Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes. (1:55)

The 2023 MLB draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the Pittsburgh Pirates starting things off with the No. 1 overall pick.

Will the Pirates take one of the three SEC stars (Wyatt Langford, Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews) atop ESPN MLB draft analyst Kiley McDaniel's draft rankings or surprise with a high school slugger in Max Clark or Walker Jenkins?

What will the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins do as they follow Pittsburgh in the top five? And who will be the biggest steals -- and stretches -- of Day 1?

Follow along for pick-by-pick coverage, with ESPN MLB experts David Schoenfield and Dan Mullen breaking down everything you need to know about who your favorite team took in the first round as the picks come off the board.

play 1:29 Storylines to watch for the 2023 MLB draft Jeff Passan and Jessica Mendoza give their top storylines heading into the MLB draft, including the possibility of college teammates being the first two players selected.

MLB draft order

First Round

1. Pittsburgh Pirates

2. Washington Nationals

3. Detroit Tigers

4. Texas Rangers

5. Minnesota Twins

6. Oakland Athletics

7. Cincinnati Reds

8. Kansas City Royals

9. Colorado Rockies

10. Miami Marlins

11. Los Angeles Angels

12. Arizona Diamondbacks

13. Chicago Cubs

14. Boston Red Sox

15. Chicago White Sox

16. San Francisco Giants

17. Baltimore Orioles

18. Milwaukee Brewers

19. Tampa Bay Rays

20. Toronto Blue Jays

21. St. Louis Cardinals

22. Seattle Mariners

23. Cleveland Guardians

24. Atlanta Braves

25. San Diego Padres

26. New York Yankees

27. Philadelphia Phillies

28. Houston Astros

Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks

29. Seattle Mariners (for Julio Rodriguez winning ROY)

Competitive Balance Round A

30. Seattle Mariners

31. Tampa Bay Rays

32. New York Mets

(First pick dropped 10 spots because Mets exceeded the competitive balance tax threshold by more than $40 million.)

33. Milwaukee Brewers

34. Minnesota Twins

35. Miami Marlins

36. Los Angeles Dodgers

(First pick dropped 10 spots because Dodgers exceeded the competitive balance tax threshold by more than $40 million.)

37. Detroit Tigers

38. Cincinnati Reds

39. Oakland Athletics

Second Round

40. Washington Nationals

41. Oakland Athletics

42. Pittsburgh Pirates

43. Cincinnati Reds

44. Kansas City Royals

45. Detroit Tigers

46. Colorado Rockies

47. Miami Marlins

48. Arizona Diamondbacks

49. Minnesota Twins

50. Boston Red Sox

51. Chicago White Sox

52. San Francisco Giants

53. Baltimore Orioles

54. Milwaukee Brewers

55. Tampa Bay Rays

56. New York Mets

57. Seattle Mariners

58. Cleveland Guardians

59. Atlanta Braves

60. Los Angeles Dodgers

61. Houston Astros

Competitive Balance Round B

62. Cleveland Guardians

63. Baltimore Orioles

64. Arizona Diamondbacks

65. Colorado Rockies

66. Kansas City Royals

67. Pittsburgh Pirates

Compensation Picks

68. Chicago Cubs

69. San Francisco Giants

70. Atlanta Braves