2023 MLB draft: Mock drafts, rankings, order and analysis

We're 10 days away from the 2023 MLB draft, which will take place July 7-9 in Seattle in conjunction with Major League Baseball's All-Star Game festivities. The first round kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have the No. 1 pick, followed by the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. The 2023 draft class features top-tier talent that was on display during this year's Men's College World Series, including LSU's Dylan Crews, the consensus top draft prospect since Adley Rutschman in 2019, and teammate Paul Skenes, the best draft pitching prospect in a dozen years (since Gerrit Cole in 2011), as well as Florida's Wyatt Langford.

Like last year, this year's draft will consist of 20 rounds.

Who does ESPN MLB draft expert Kiley McDaniel think is the best prospect this year? Which potential future star is your favorite team targeting with its first-round pick? And which prospect could be a late-round gem? Check out our complete coverage of the draft below, including mock drafts, prospect rankings, player analysis, draft order and more.

MLB mock drafts and rankings

Mock Draft 2.0

Mock Draft 1.0

Draft rankings 2.0: Top 161 and mini-mock

Draft rankings 1.0: Top 100

MLB draft analysis

From a cricket bat to the MLB Draft: Inside Arjun Nimmala's unique journey

How one baseball team could change MLB draft strategy forever

Top MLB draft prospects in the 2023 Men's College World Series

MLB draft order

First Round

1. Pittsburgh Pirates

2. Washington Nationals

3. Detroit Tigers

4. Texas Rangers

5. Minnesota Twins

6. Oakland Athletics

7. Cincinnati Reds

8. Kansas City Royals

9. Colorado Rockies

10. Miami Marlins

11. Los Angeles Angels

12. Arizona Diamondbacks

13. Chicago Cubs

14. Boston Red Sox

15. Chicago White Sox

16. San Francisco Giants

17. Baltimore Orioles

18. Milwaukee Brewers

19. Tampa Bay Rays

20. Toronto Blue Jays

21. St. Louis Cardinals

22. Seattle Mariners

23. Cleveland Guardians

24. Atlanta Braves

25. San Diego Padres

26. New York Yankees

27. Philadelphia Phillies

28. Houston Astros

Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks

29. Seattle Mariners (for Julio Rodriguez winning ROY)

Competitive Balance Round A

30. Seattle Mariners

31. Tampa Bay Rays

32. New York Mets

(First pick dropped 10 spots because Mets exceeded the competitive balance tax threshold by more than $40 million.)

33. Milwaukee Brewers

34. Minnesota Twins

35. Miami Marlins

36. Los Angeles Dodgers

(First pick dropped 10 spots because Dodgers exceeded the competitive balance tax threshold by more than $40 million.)

37. Detroit Tigers

38. Cincinnati Reds

39. Oakland Athletics

Second Round

40. Washington Nationals

41. Oakland Athletics

42. Pittsburgh Pirates

43. Cincinnati Reds

44. Kansas City Royals

45. Detroit Tigers

46. Colorado Rockies

47. Miami Marlins

48. Arizona Diamondbacks

49. Minnesota Twins

50. Boston Red Sox

51. Chicago White Sox

52. San Francisco Giants

53. Baltimore Orioles

54. Milwaukee Brewers

55. Tampa Bay Rays

56. New York Mets

57. Seattle Mariners

58. Cleveland Guardians

59. Atlanta Braves

60. Los Angeles Dodgers

61. Houston Astros

Competitive Balance Round B

62. Cleveland Guardians

63. Baltimore Orioles

64. Arizona Diamondbacks

65. Colorado Rockies

66. Kansas City Royals

67. Pittsburgh Pirates

Compensation Picks

68. Chicago Cubs

69. San Francisco Giants

70. Atlanta Braves