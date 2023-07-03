2023 MLB draft guide: Best fits, to-do list for all 30 teams

The 2023 MLB draft is just a week away. This year's 20-round format will take place July 9-11 in conjunction with Major League Baseball's All-Star Game festivities in Seattle.

Here is a guide for all 30 teams, with each organization's 2023 draft to-do list, the best fits in the draft, where each farm system ranks (updated this week!) and more.

Teams are listed in draft order.

More ESPN + draft coverage: Mock Draft 2.0 | Top 300

Watch: July 9 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Day 1 picks: No. 1, No. 42, No. 67

2023 draft bonus pool: $16,185,700

Where their farm system ranks: seventh, $244 million

What they do well and a recent draft win: One criticism of this regime is that it doesn't have a clear home run in the draft or a clear type of player that they excel at developing. I'd say steady development with prep pitchers (Anthony Solometo, Bubba Chandler, Quinn Priester) is the best example.

What they need to accomplish in this draft: