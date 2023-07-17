The 2023 MLB draft pick who will make the majors first for all 30 teams

Draft analysts rated this year's draft as the best in more than a decade. It was loaded with college players because the five-round draft in the COVID-affected 2020 season pushed more high school kids to college than a typical year. It should be no surprise, then, that 17 of the 28 first-round picks were college selections.

Let's take a look at each team and pick a player most likely to reach the majors first. It makes sense that a lot of those will be first-round picks -- and hopefully we'll even see a few of them in the majors next season. Teams are listed in draft order, so let's kick it off with the Pirates and their No. 1 overall pick.

First-round pick: Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU

First to majors: Skenes

Skenes was widely regarded as the best pitching prospect in draft history since Stephen Strasburg -- if not the best ever -- and broke former LSU pitching star Ben McDonald's school and SEC record with 209 strikeouts thanks to a fastball that reached triple digits and a wipeout slider.