MLB Home Run Derby history: Winners by year, records, more

Open Extended Reactions

Every July, the Home Run Derby offers a fun break in the regular MLB season. The event started in 1985 and has been aired on ESPN since 1994. The format and rules have changed over the years, but the objective has remained the same: to highlight the top sluggers in the league.

The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby will take place Monday. Here are some key facts from the event's history:

Which player has won the most titles?

Ken Griffey Jr. is the winningest participant of all time, taking home the top prize in 1994, 1998 and 1999.

Which player has made the most appearances?

Ken Griffey Jr. has also made the most Home Run Derby appearances, participating in the event in 1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000.

Which player has scored the most home runs in one round?

Pete Alonso scored a record 35 runs in the first round of the 2021 Home Run Derby.

Which player has scored the most home runs in a single event?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored a record 91 runs during the 2019 Home Run Derby.

Who has won the Derby each year?

2023: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

2022: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

2021: Pete Alonso, New York Mets

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

2019: Pete Alonso, New York Mets

2018: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

2017: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

2016: Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

2015: Todd Frazier, Cincinnati Reds

2014: Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland Athletics

2013: Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland Athletics

2012: Prince Fielder, Detroit Tigers

2011: Robinson Cano, New York Yankees

2010: David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox

2009: Prince Fielder, Milwaukee Brewers

2008: Justin Morneau, Minnesota Twins

2007: Vladimir Guerrero, Los Angeles Angels

2006: Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies

2005: Bobby Abreu, Philadelphia Phillies

2004: Miguel Tejada, Baltimore Orioles

2003: Garret Anderson, Anaheim Angels

2002: Jason Giambi, New York Yankees

2001: Luis Gonzalez, Arizona Diamondbacks

2000: Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs

1999: Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners

1998: Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners

1997: Tino Martinez, New York Yankees

1996: Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants

1995: Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox

1994: Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners

1993: Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers

1992: Mark McGuire, Oakland Athletics

1991: Cal Ripken, Baltimore Orioles

1990: Ryne Sandberg, Chicago Cubs

1989: Ruben Sierra, Texas Rangers

1988: Canceled because of rain

1987: Andre Dawson, Chicago Cubs

1986: Darryl Strawberry, New York Mets; Wally Joyner, California Angels (tie)

1985: Dave Parker, Cincinnati Reds

For more MLB updates, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, scores, standings, stats, schedules, and more.