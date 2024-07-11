MLB Home Run Derby history: Winners by year, records, more

Every July, the Home Run Derby offers a fun break in the regular MLB season. The event started in 1985 and has been aired on ESPN since 1994. The format and rules have changed over the years, but the objective has remained the same: to highlight the top sluggers in the league.
The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby will take place Monday. Here are some key facts from the event's history:
Which player has won the most titles?
Ken Griffey Jr. is the winningest participant of all time, taking home the top prize in 1994, 1998 and 1999.
Which player has made the most appearances?
Ken Griffey Jr. has also made the most Home Run Derby appearances, participating in the event in 1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000.
Which player has scored the most home runs in one round?
Pete Alonso scored a record 35 runs in the first round of the 2021 Home Run Derby.
Which player has scored the most home runs in a single event?
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored a record 91 runs during the 2019 Home Run Derby.
Who has won the Derby each year?
2023: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
2022: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
2021: Pete Alonso, New York Mets
2020: Canceled due to COVID-19
2019: Pete Alonso, New York Mets
2018: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals
2017: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
2016: Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees
2015: Todd Frazier, Cincinnati Reds
2014: Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland Athletics
2013: Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland Athletics
2012: Prince Fielder, Detroit Tigers
2011: Robinson Cano, New York Yankees
2010: David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox
2009: Prince Fielder, Milwaukee Brewers
2008: Justin Morneau, Minnesota Twins
2007: Vladimir Guerrero, Los Angeles Angels
2006: Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies
2005: Bobby Abreu, Philadelphia Phillies
2004: Miguel Tejada, Baltimore Orioles
2003: Garret Anderson, Anaheim Angels
2002: Jason Giambi, New York Yankees
2001: Luis Gonzalez, Arizona Diamondbacks
2000: Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs
1999: Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners
1998: Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners
1997: Tino Martinez, New York Yankees
1996: Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants
1995: Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox
1994: Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners
1993: Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers
1992: Mark McGuire, Oakland Athletics
1991: Cal Ripken, Baltimore Orioles
1990: Ryne Sandberg, Chicago Cubs
1989: Ruben Sierra, Texas Rangers
1988: Canceled because of rain
1987: Andre Dawson, Chicago Cubs
1986: Darryl Strawberry, New York Mets; Wally Joyner, California Angels (tie)
1985: Dave Parker, Cincinnati Reds
