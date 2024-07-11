How to watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby

Open Extended Reactions

It's time for the 2024 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby. Featuring new twists, the Derby will highlight some of baseball's biggest sluggers, who will showcase their power and duke it out for a total prize pool of $2.5 million. The winner will receive $1 million, while the runner-up will take home $750,000.

Here are key facts to know about the 2024 event.

When is the Home Run Derby, and how can fans watch?

The 2024 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby is Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Statcast Edition will be available concurrently on ESPN2. Fans can also tune in via the MLB streaming hub.

Where is the Home Run Derby?

The derby will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Texas Rangers.

Which players are in the Home Run Derby?

Eight players -- four from the American League and four from the National League -- are in the field.

American League

National League

How can fans access other MLB content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN MLB hub page for breaking news, draft analysis, draft rankings, scores, standings and more.