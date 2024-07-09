Open Extended Reactions

It's 2024 MLB draft week and that means it is time to expand my ranking of the top prospects in this year's draft class to 250 players.

While my mock draft later this week will attempt to predict which teams will draft specific players, this list is based on how good I think the players actually are.

Behind the scenes, I've updated my overall minor league top 100 rankings (here's my recent top 50) to make adjustments and remove the graduated players, so I can tell you where the top players in the draft would slot on that list the moment they sign. I've also included Future Value grades (FV) so you can see where those players would slot in your team's overall prospects rankings (American League and National League). I've also included present and future tool grades for all of the players with a 50 FV or better.

This year's class is highlighted by a tier of college hitters who have separated themselves from the pack. Which one is No. 1? It's time to find out.