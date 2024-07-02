2024 MLB draft: Mock drafts, rankings, order and analysis

Oregon State's Travis Bazzana shares what he'd tell his younger self & reflects on his journey from Sydney, Australia, to the top of the 2024 MLB draft. (2:02)

Open Extended Reactions

We're under two weeks away from the 2024 MLB draft, which will take place July 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas, in conjunction with MLB's All-Star Game festivities. The first round kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Cleveland Guardians have the No. 1 pick, with the Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox rounding out the rest of the top five. They will be among the teams eyeing a strong class of college stars highlighted by Georgia's Charlie Condon, Oregon State's Travis Bazzana and Florida's Jac Caglianone.

Like last year, this year's draft will consist of 20 rounds.

Who does ESPN MLB draft expert Kiley McDaniel think is the best prospect this year? Which potential future star is your favorite team targeting with its first-round pick? And which prospect could be a late-round gem? Check out our complete coverage of the draft below, including mock drafts, prospect rankings, player analysis, draft order and more.

MLB mock drafts and rankings

Mock draft 3.0

Final draft rankings: Top 250

Mock draft 2.0

Mock draft 1.0

Draft rankings 2.0: Top 150-plus and mini-mock

Draft rankings 1.0: Top 50

MLB draft analysis

Passan: Inside Travis Bazzana's rise to the top of the MLB draft

MLB player comps for this year's top draft prospects

Merrill: The hits, misses of draft prospect Vance Honeycomb

Teams that have hit -- or missed -- on their top draft picks

Draft guide: One big question for all 30 teams

The next Ohtani? Inside the true MLB draft value of two-way stars

Top MLB draft prospects in the 2024 Men's College World Series

Scouting college hitters who could go No. 1

Schlabach: Charlie Condon's rise to college baseball stardom almost didn't happen

McGee: Meet the Mississippi State switch-pitcher keeping batters on their toes

MLB draft order

Complete order of picks for every round