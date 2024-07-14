        <
          2024 MLB mock draft 3.1: Kiley McDaniel's final predictions

          Kiley McDaniel, ESPN MLB Insider, Jul 14, 2024
            • Kiley McDaniel covers MLB prospects, the MLB Draft and more, including trades and free agency.
            • Has worked for four MLB teams.
          The 2024 MLB draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and that means it is time for one final update as teams lock in their Day 1 plans.

          The intrigue starts right at the top this year, as the Cleveland Guardians have a difficult decision to make with the first overall pick in a draft featuring a strong group of college players in contention to come off the board first. What will the Guardians do -- and how will the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies follow with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks?

          Since this is a last-minute look at what teams could do Sunday night, my writeups here are focused on what has changed since the previous edition. You can find a more detailed look at each team's strategy in my Mock Draft 3.0. And remember, this is the order in which I think the picks will come off the board, while my rankings are the order in which I'd pick the players.