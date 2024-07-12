Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 MLB draft starts Sunday, so let's project how the first round could play out this weekend with my mock draft 3.0.

The intrigue starts right at the top this year, as the Cleveland Guardians have a difficult decision to make with the No. 1 overall pick in a draft featuring a strong group of college players in contention to come off the board first. What will the Guardians do -- and how will the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies follow with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks?

This is my next-to-last mock draft of the 2024 draft cycle, with an updated 3.1 version coming hours before Round 1 begins Sunday. And remember, this is the order in which I think the players will come off the board, while my rankings are the order in which I'd pick the players.