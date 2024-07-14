        <
          2024 MLB draft tracker live updates: Picks and analysis

          The 2024 MLB draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the Cleveland Guardians starting things off with the No. 1 overall pick.

          Will the Guardians take one of the SEC sluggers (Georgia's Charlie Condon, Florida's Jac Caglianone) atop ESPN MLB draft analyst Kiley McDaniel's draft rankings or opt for a middle infielder in Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana or West Virginia shortstop JJ Wetherholt?

          What will the Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox do as they follow Cleveland in the top five? And who will be the biggest steals -- and stretches -- of Day 1?

          Follow along for pick-by-pick coverage, with ESPN MLB experts David Schoenfield and Dan Mullen breaking down everything you need to know about who your favorite team took in the first round as the picks come off the board.

          Upcoming picks

          First round
          1. Cleveland Guardians
          2. Cincinnati Reds
          3. Colorado Rockies
          4. Oakland Athletics
          5. Chicago White Sox
          6. Kansas City Royals
          7. St. Louis Cardinals
          8. Los Angeles Angels
          9. Pittsburgh Pirates
          10. Washington Nationals
          11. Detroit Tigers
          12. Boston Red Sox
          13. San Francisco Giants
          14. Chicago Cubs
          15. Seattle Mariners
          16. Miami Marlins
          17. Milwaukee Brewers
          18. Tampa Bay Rays
          19. New York Mets
          20. Toronto Blue Jays
          21. Minnesota Twins
          22. Baltimore Orioles
          23. Los Angeles Dodgers
          24. Atlanta Braves
          25. San Diego Padres
          26. New York Yankees
          27. Philadelphia Phillies
          28. Houston Astros
          29. Arizona Diamondbacks
          30. Texas Rangers

          Prospect Promotion Incentive picks
          31. Arizona Diamondbacks (for Corbin Carroll winning ROY)
          32. Baltimore Orioles (for Gunnar Hendersonw winning ROY)

          Compensation picks
          33. Minnesota Twins (Compensation for Sonny Gray)

          Competitive balance round A
          34. Milwaukee Brewers (Acquired from Orioles in Corbin Burnes trade)
          35. Arizona Diamondbacks
          36. Cleveland Guardians
          37. Pittsburgh Pirates
          38. Colorado Rockies
          39. Washington Nationals (Acquired from Royals in Hunter Harvey trade)

          Second round
          40. Oakland Athletics
          41. Kansas City Royals
          42. Colorado Rockies
          43. Chicago White Sox
          44. Washington Nationals
          45. Los Angeles Angels
          46. New York Mets
          47. Pittsburgh Pirates
          48. Cleveland Guardians
          49. Detroit Tigers
          50. Boston Red Sox
          51. Cincinnati Reds
          52. San Diego Padres
          53. New York Yankees
          54. Chicago Cubs
          55. Seattle Mariners
          56. Miami Marlins
          57. Milwaukee Brewers
          58. Tampa Bay Rays
          59. Toronto Blue Jays
          60. Minnesota Twins
          61. Baltimore Orioles
          62. Atlanta Braves
          63. Philadelphia Phillies
          64. Arizona Diamondbacks
          65. Texas Rangers

          Competitive balance round B
          66. Tampa Bay Rays
          67. Milwaukee Brewers
          68. Chicago White Sox (Acquired from Mariners in Gregory Santos trade)
          69. Minnesota Twins
          70. Miami Marlins
          71. Cincinnati Reds
          72. Detroit Tigers
          73. Oakland Athletics