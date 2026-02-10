MLB.TV on ESPN: Subscription cost, game coverage, more facts

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN is the new home of MLB.TV. This innovative new agreement enhances one of sports media's longest-standing partnerships. MLB.TV is Major League Baseball's out-of-market direct-to-consumer product. This season, MLB.TV will be available in the ESPN App. MLB.TV represents a major step forward in making the ESPN App a true multisport destination.

Check out more details below:

How do I activate an MLB.TV subscription?

To activate an MLB.TV subscription from ESPN, click on the sign-up page, or navigate to the "Manage my Account" section of the ESPN website or the ESPN App. From there, you can select MLB.TV and follow the prompts to create or link an MLB account.

What does MLB.TV cover?

With MLB.TV, fans get:

• Live, out-of-market regular-season games (both home and away feeds).

• Live MLB Network access within the U.S.

• On-demand and archived MLB games.

• MLB Big Inning.

What is included with my MLB.TV subscription through ESPN?

With MLB.TV, fans get access to all regular-season out-of-market MLB games online or on supported smartphones, tablets and connected devices (blackout restrictions apply for some regular-season games as well as select spring training games). You can also log into the MLB App to stream select games of the 2026 postseason and the 96th All-Star Game on supported devices, with full access to blackout-free audio broadcasts from all 30 teams and live MiLB games.

For seasonal subscribers in the U.S., MLB.TV also includes a full season and offseason of 24/7 access to live MLB Network programming, including select out-of-market games and MLB Network shows like "MLB Tonight," "MLB Central," "Intentional Talk" and "MLB Now." Monthly MLB.TV subscribers will have access to MLB Network through the end of October.

How much does MLB.TV cost with an ESPN Unlimited subscription?

Seasonal plans start at $134.99 for current ESPN Unlimited subscribers. (An ESPN Unlimited subscription is required to subscribe to MLB.TV.)

What are the approved devices to watch MLB.TV with the ESPN App?

To watch MLB.TV with the ESPN App, fans can use web, iOS, tvOS, Android Mobile, Android TV, FireTV, Fire Tablet, Samsung, LG, Vizio (10), Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, Xumo and Cox.

If I already subscribe to MLB.TV, how can I take advantage of this offer on ESPN?

To take advantage of the MLB.TV offer from ESPN, you must purchase directly from ESPN. For any questions regarding your current MLB.TV subscription through MLB, contact MLB customer service. If you already have an MLB.TV subscription through MLB, you can link your accounts to watch on ESPN by following the steps below:

For users who purchased MLB.TV from ESPN who need to activate to watch on MLB:

1. Go to ESPN account management.

2. You will see an option under "Your Other Services" to activate your MLB.TV subscription.

3. From there, follow the steps to link your MLB account with your MyDisney account.

4. Once linked, you can access content across both ESPN and MLB apps.

For users who already have MLB.TV from MLB who need to activate to watch on ESPN:

1. Go to MLB account management.

2. You will see an option to activate your MLB.TV subscription on ESPN.

3. From there, follow the steps to link your MLB account with your MyDisney account.

4. Once linked, you can access content across both ESPN and MLB apps.

If I already have ESPN Unlimited, how do I add MLB.TV?

Tap your account on ESPN.com or within the ESPN App and select the MLB.TV subscription or find any MLB content on ESPN.com or within the ESPN App. You will then be directed to the purchase flow to add MLB.TV to your subscription.

Can I pause ESPN Unlimited or MLB.TV during or after the MLB season?

There is no option to pause ESPN Unlimited or MLB.TV during or after the MLB season. However, you can cancel auto-renewal to stop future charges, giving you access until the current paid period ends. MLB.TV monthly subscribers will not be charged after October of each season, with those monthly charges resuming on or around March 1 each season.

What else should I know about the MLB.TV billing cycle?

MLB.TV monthly subscriptions will renew monthly through October, then automatically restart on or around March 1, unless canceled. MLB.TV seasonal subscriptions will have access to MLB Network and archives throughout their billing period, while monthly subscriptions will only have access to MLB Network until the end of October, plus archives. You will receive an email before the start of the next MLB season with details about your MLB.TV renewal.

How does the new MLB.TV offering impact Club.TV?

For the 2026 season, local-market live streaming (Club.TV, in-market) will continue to be sold and viewed through MLB's platforms, as MLB works to transition these experiences to ESPN.

Can I access my MLB.TV subscription from any computer, anywhere, at any time?

The product is formatted for flexibility, but you will be subject to MLB blackout restrictions. For more information about blackouts, and to search for areas for blackouts, check out the MLB hub page. If your computer meets the system requirements, you can log in with your ESPN account to access your subscription from anywhere at any time.

Can I share my MLB.TV account with other fans?

Sharing your username and password is strictly prohibited.

For more information on MLB.TV and other ESPN streaming products, check out this hub page.