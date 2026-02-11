Cubs name Daniel Palencia closer for Opening Day

Open Extended Reactions

MESA, Ariz. -- Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell on Wednesday named right-hander Daniel Palencia as the team's closer for Opening Day.

When Counsell is asked about bullpen roles, his response usually revolves around the word "out-getters." So on Day 1 of Cubs camp Wednesday, he surprised reporters when he was asked whether Palencia would be his Opening Day closer.

"Yes," Counsell simply stated.

The admission isn't a complete shock -- Palencia closed much of last year -- but it still came as a surprise considering the 26-year-old finished the season pitching in the middle innings. But the team turned over its entire bullpen over the winter yet didn't sign an established ninth-inning man, so it's Palencia's job again.

"No one sitting here a year ago thought he would be pitching as a closer," Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. "He did an amazing job. His maturation was obvious to everyone. We're super excited about him."

Palencia saved 22 games in 25 opportunities last season but lost his closer's role to Brad Keller after returning from an injury. He wasn't as effective in the second half, posting a 5.40 ERA after compiling a minuscule 1.57 mark in the first half. He thinks his repertoire is better now.

"I'm going to use my splitter more now," Palencia said.

Palencia is a flamethrower, averaging 99.6 mph last season as batters hit just .216 off of it. He threw that pitch 71% of the time compared with just 4.5% for his split finger, which had only a .143 batting average against. He'll lean on that more often and less so on his slider.

"I learned that it's a tough situation," Palencia said of pitching the ninth inning. "The game is on the line. Trying to be calm on the mound but being aggressive to the hitter."

Chicago made the postseason in 2025 and is hoping to build off that success. One of the few holdovers from that year's bullpen is back in the role he claimed last April -- at least for now. Team brass says it'll have financial flexibility come the trade deadline if the Cubs are in the race. Closers are usually available in the summer when teams drop out of contention, though it's not something anyone is focused on now -- most of all Palencia.

"I love it," he said of closing. "Trusting your stuff and attacking the hitters."