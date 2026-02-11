Rockies put Kris Bryant on 60-day IL with back problems

Open Extended Reactions

Kris Bryant, who has been limited to 170 games since signing a $182 million, seven-year contract before the 2022 season, has been placed on the 60-day injured list by the Colorado Rockies due to his chronically bothersome back.

Bryant, 34, who has played just 48 games over the past two seasons, continues to be plagued by lumbar degenerative disc disease. The 34-year-old designated hitter played in just 11 games in 2025, driving in one run in 41 plate appearances.

He has suffered from an array of injuries, including plantar fasciitis, a bone bruise in his foot, heel issues, a broken finger, a back strain, a lower rib contusion and back problems.

Last May, Bryant underwent an ablation procedure, which is designed to interrupt pain signals being sent from the back to the brain. He hasn't played since, and he is still owed $78 million over three seasons.

The four-time All-Star helped the Chicago Cubs end a 108-year World Series drought in 2016, his MVP season. Over parts of 11 seasons, he has 184 home runs and 548 RBIs.

